Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm

LAS VEGAS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on
Tuesday announced software drawing on its retail expertise in an
effort to boost sales to businesses and remain the largest
cloud-computing provider ahead of Microsoft Corp and
Alphabet Inc's Google.
Taking lessons learned over years of delivering online
orders to shoppers' doorsteps, Amazon's cloud division unveiled
a service called AWS Supply Chain to alert businesses when
inventories are low and help them address supply issues that
were chronic during the pandemic.
At its annual Las Vegas conference, the cloud unit also
showed off AWS Clean Rooms, which allows businesses to tailor
ads to customers while maintaining their privacy, among other
applications. Amazon in recent years has developed its own major
advertising business.
The services are part of Amazon's long-time strategy to
develop functions for its e-commerce arm and then offer them to
other companies. At the same time, Amazon's cloud has lost out
on sales to brick-and-mortar retailers which are reluctant to
hire a company that is also their e-commerce competitor.
Other new services it announced include Amazon Omics for
genomic analysis and Amazon Security Lake, which helps
businesses assemble data from cybersecurity vendors and other
sources.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Las Vegas; Editing by Richard
Chang)