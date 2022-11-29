Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25 2022-11-29 pm EST
92.36 USD   -1.69%
02:56pAmazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm
RE
02:21pAnalysis-Pickup in U.S. 'Cyber Week' sales beat China's Singles Day gain
RE
02:15pWall Street mixed as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm

11/29/2022 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced software drawing on its retail expertise in an effort to boost sales to businesses and remain the largest cloud-computing provider ahead of Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Taking lessons learned over years of delivering online orders to shoppers' doorsteps, Amazon's cloud division unveiled a service called AWS Supply Chain to alert businesses when inventories are low and help them address supply issues that were chronic during the pandemic.

At its annual Las Vegas conference, the cloud unit also showed off AWS Clean Rooms, which allows businesses to tailor ads to customers while maintaining their privacy, among other applications. Amazon in recent years has developed its own major advertising business.

The services are part of Amazon's long-time strategy to develop functions for its e-commerce arm and then offer them to other companies. At the same time, Amazon's cloud has lost out on sales to brick-and-mortar retailers which are reluctant to hire a company that is also their e-commerce competitor.

Other new services it announced include Amazon Omics for genomic analysis and Amazon Security Lake, which helps businesses assemble data from cybersecurity vendors and other sources. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Las Vegas; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.82% 95.255 Delayed Quote.-33.69%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.69% 92.3576 Delayed Quote.-43.65%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.60% 240.35 Delayed Quote.-26.41%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -1.28% 24.1825 Delayed Quote.-52.71%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:56pAmazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm
RE
02:21pAnalysis-Pickup in U.S. 'Cyber Week' sales beat China's Singles Day gain
RE
02:15pWall Street mixed as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
01:47pAmazon.com Unit Amazon Web Services Launches Data Clean Rooms Service
MT
01:28pAWS Announces AWS Clean Rooms
BU
01:27pAWS Announces AWS Supply Chain
BU
01:25pAWS Announces Three Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by New AWS-Designed Chips
BU
01:16pAWS Announces AWS SimSpace Weaver
BU
01:15pAmazon.com inc announces aws supply chain to help customers miti…
RE
01:03pAmazon touts new data, security services to win cloud business
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -828 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 107x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 958 B 958 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 93,95 $
Average target price 142,70 $
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-43.65%958 445
JD.COM, INC.-28.77%78 134
COUPANG, INC.-35.64%33 476
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.1.63%25 402
ETSY, INC.-45.43%15 017
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-15.63%9 608