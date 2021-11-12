Amazon worker group in New York withdraws petition for union vote

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A group of Amazon.com Inc
workers in New York City's Staten Island has withdrawn
a petition to hold a union election, a spokeswoman for the U.S.
National Labor Relations Board confirmed on Friday.
The group, known as the Amazon Labor Union, filed its
petition last month, joining an escalating push by unions to
organize Amazon's vast network of warehouse workers.
It was unclear why the Amazon Labor Union withdrew its
petition. Chris Smalls, a leader of the group and a former
employee at the Staten Island warehouse, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
"Our focus remains on listening directly to our employees
and continuously improving on their behalf,” Kelly Nantel, an
Amazon spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Amazon raised doubts last month about whether the Amazon
Labor Union had gathered enough legitimate signatures to hold a
union election.
The news of Amazon Labor Union's withdrawal of its petition
was previously reported by Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Julia Love and Jeffrey Dastin
Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)