Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-23 pm EST
94.13 USD   +1.00%
03:53aAmazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday
RE
01:04aInvestors look for clues on consumer health as holiday shopping kicks off
RE
11/24MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 24, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday

11/25/2022 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon logo at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

BERLIN (Reuters) - Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.

A global call for strike action came from the Make Amazon Pay initiative, which listed industrial action planned in over 30 countries across the globe.

Germany's Verdi union said work stoppages were planned at 10 fulfilment centres in that country.

It demanded the company recognise collective bargaining agreements for the retail and mail order trade sector and called for a further collective agreement on good and healthy work.

A spokesperson for Amazon in Germany would not immediately comment on the demands when contacted by Reuters.

"This is the first time that Amazon has had an international strike day," said Monika Di Silvestre, Verdi's representative for Amazon workers.

"This is very important, because a major global corporation like Amazon cannot be confronted locally, regionally or nationally alone," she added.

(Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:53aAmazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday
RE
01:04aInvestors look for clues on consumer health as holiday shopping kicks off
RE
11/24MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 24, 2..
MS
11/24Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India
RE
11/23Amazon To Increase On-foot Deliveries, Add E-cargo Bikes In UK
MT
11/23Amazon UK adds e-cargo bikes, walkers in decarbonisation drive
RE
11/23Apparel, Footwear Could Face 'Tough' Holiday Season Amid Weaker Demand, Wedbush Says
MT
11/23Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
RE
11/23Insider Sell: Amazon
MT
11/23Insider Sell: Amazon Com
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -828 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 109x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 960 B 960 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 94,13 $
Average target price 142,70 $
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-43.54%960 282
JD.COM, INC.-25.42%81 813
COUPANG, INC.-33.29%34 698
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.6.43%26 637
ETSY, INC.-45.20%15 081
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-15.02%9 725