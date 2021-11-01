Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/29 04:15:00 pm
3372.43 USD   -2.15%
06:46aAmazon workers in Germany to strike for better pay
RE
06:15aWho's building the metaverse?
RE
02:15aStrong tech support could help sell Congress on global tax rules -Yellen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon workers in Germany to strike for better pay

11/01/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed Amazon logo in this illustration taken

BERLIN (Reuters) - Workers at some Amazon warehouses in Germany began strike action on Monday, services sector union Verdi said, as part of a long-running battle with the U.S. tech giant over better pay and working conditions.

Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the United States, and Verdi, a leading services sector union, has been organising strikes on and off at Amazon sites in the country since 2013 to protest low pay and poor conditions.

Verdi said it had called the latest strike to demand a rise in pay in line with agreements the union has reached with the broader retail and mail-order industries in Germany.

The union said workers at three Amazon warehouses in the states of Saxony and Hesse would go out on strike on Monday, coinciding with All Saints' Day, which is a public holiday in some German states.

It would not say how many workers joined the strike on Monday.

Workers at four more locations will go on strike starting in the early hours of Tuesday, and the strikes would last from between 24 hours to up to three days, Verdi said.

"It is unacceptable that a multinational corporation worth billions and (which) makes money hand over fist still refuses to give employees the wage increases that other companies in the industry pay," Verdi representative Orhan Akman said in a statement.

Verdi said it wants Amazon to recognise the collective agreements in the retail and mail order industry, and to reach an agreement over fair working conditions with Amazon.

Amazon said in a statement that it offers excellent pay, benefits and career opportunities.

The company said it was not seeing any impact on its clients as a result of the strike.

Earlier this year, Amazon said it would guarantee an entry-level wage at its German warehouses of 12 euros ($13.9) an hour from July, which will rise to at least 12.50 euros per hour from autumn 2022.

Amazon's wages exceed Germany's current minimum wage of 9.60 euros per hour. Germany's minimum wage, however, is set rise to 12 euros if an agreement is reached by the next coalition government of the centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats.

($1 = 0.8641 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:46aAmazon workers in Germany to strike for better pay
RE
06:15aWho's building the metaverse?
RE
02:15aStrong tech support could help sell Congress on global tax rules -Yellen
RE
12:36aGerman Labor Union Urges Amazon Employees To Launch Strikes On Seven Distribution Cente..
MT
10/31Australia shares rise on tech boost; Westpac drops on profit miss
RE
10/29JENNA OWENS : GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months
RE
10/29EU countries aiming for common position on tech rules on Nov. 25
RE
10/29AMAZON COM INC : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/29TSX slips but posts biggest monthly gain since last November
RE
10/29CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rise to Records, Shrugging Off Earnings Letdowns for Apple, Amazo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 005 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 710 B 1 710 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 3 372,43 $
Average target price 4 178,90 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.55%1 710 320
JD.COM, INC.-10.94%121 503
ETSY, INC.40.91%31 732
WAYFAIR INC.10.31%25 882
MOMO.COM INC.270.93%11 698
ALLEGRO.EU SA-46.73%11 587