Amazon workers in small New Jersey facility file for union election

April 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc workers at a
small facility in New Jersey have shown enough interest to hold
a vote on unionizing, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board
(NLRB) said on Monday.
At least 60 of 200 workers from Amazon's DNK5 depot in
Bayonne, New Jersey, have submitted cards seeking to organize as
part of Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union,
the NLRB said.
The news follows growing interest in organizing at Amazon,
which for years had resisted unions in its U.S. operations.
Just last month, thousands of employees at the JFK8
warehouse in Staten Island voted to organize under a different
group known as the Amazon Labor Union, and workers at a second
Staten Island warehouse are weighing later this month whether to
unionize.
An election date and terms have yet to be agreed upon for
the delivery station DNK5. Amazon could dispute the validity of
this latest petition.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
