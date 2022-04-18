Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/18 09:00:00 pm BST
3055.70 USD   +0.71%
09:36pAmazon workers in small New Jersey facility file for union election
RE
07:59pAMAZON REPORTEDLY WILL UNDERGO RACIAL AUDIT, LED BY FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL : Bloomberg Says
MT
07:14pAMAZON COM : Grocery delivery just got more sustainable with Amazon
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon workers in small New Jersey facility file for union election

04/18/2022 | 09:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

April 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc workers at a small facility in New Jersey have shown enough interest to hold a vote on unionizing, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Monday.

At least 60 of 200 workers from Amazon's DNK5 depot in Bayonne, New Jersey, have submitted cards seeking to organize as part of Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, the NLRB said.

The news follows growing interest in organizing at Amazon, which for years had resisted unions in its U.S. operations.

Just last month, thousands of employees at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island voted to organize under a different group known as the Amazon Labor Union, and workers at a second Staten Island warehouse are weighing later this month whether to unionize.

An election date and terms have yet to be agreed upon for the delivery station DNK5. Amazon could dispute the validity of this latest petition.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Mark Porter and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:36pAmazon workers in small New Jersey facility file for union election
RE
07:59pAMAZON REPORTEDLY WILL UNDERGO RACIA : Bloomberg Says
MT
07:14pAMAZON COM : Grocery delivery just got more sustainable with Amazon
PU
06:55pTRENDING NOW : Netflix's forecast as competition heats up
RE
02:15pAMAZON COM : After an autism diagnosis, a family turns to Alexa
PU
02:14pAMAZON COM : Pet Day offers tail-wagging deals on May 2
PU
11:41aCEO steers electric truck startup Rivian through supply chain twilight zone
RE
04/15Why it's wise for Amazon to jump into DOOH
AQ
04/15AMAZON ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Amazon.com, Inc. on Behalf of ..
BU
04/14Amazon.com to Webcast First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 541 B - 415 B
Net income 2022 24 449 M - 18 774 M
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - 51 606 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 543 B 1 543 B 1 185 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 3 034,13 $
Average target price 4 097,98 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-9.00%1 542 977
JD.COM, INC.-19.28%86 455
COUPANG, INC.-42.55%29 636
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.60%20 873
ETSY, INC.-47.11%14 709
WAYFAIR INC.-43.03%11 354