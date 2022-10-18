Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
2022-10-18
115.09 USD   +1.14%
11:09aAmazon ALB1 Warehouse Reportedly Has 'Roughly' Twice as Many Votes Against Unionization
MT
11:04aAmazon workers so far voted against organizing in 4th union vote this year
RE
10:53aREUTERS EVENTS-Stellantis eyeing two more N. American battery plants by 2030
RE
Amazon workers so far voted against organizing in 4th union vote this year

10/18/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Oct 18 (Reuters) -

The union seeking to organize an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in upstate New York was losing the election on Tuesday with 300 votes against and 143 votes in favor, with the remaining piles of valid and challenged ballots to count unlikely to tip the result.

At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson, employees had the chance to decide whether to join the Amazon Labor Union in the company's fourth union election of the year. Led by former Amazon employee Christian Smalls, the ALU by April won a majority vote to form the retailer's first-ever U.S. union, in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

It then lost an attempt to unionize a second facility in New York hardly a month later. The longer-established Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union also was unable to organize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama this year, though that result is not yet final.

The ALU is now managing the fourth Amazon union vote count of 2022 after tackling various challenges. It faced some internal dissent and is awaiting certification of its initial Staten Island win, pending a U.S. labor board director's review of objections by Amazon. It cannot collectively bargain until then.

Unionizing Amazon has long been a goal for the U.S. labor movement seeking to represent staff at America's second-largest private employer after Walmart Inc and aiming to stem practices some workers have criticized, such as productivity tracking. A second victory would give the ALU momentum to organize still more facilities.

A loss would revive skepticism about whether the ALU can rally workers whose employer has famously discouraged unionization. In the past year Amazon disparaged unions in bathroom signage as well as in workshops it required thousands of employees to attend.

Amazon recently raised its U.S. average starting pay for front-line staff as well, to more than $19 per hour from over $18; industrywide, median pay in the warehousing and storage sector was $18.38 as of May 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The ALU is nonetheless riding a tide of increased union interest among workforces in corporate America after years of decline, bolstered by the pro-labor administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. Just this month, it petitioned to hold a union vote in an Amazon warehouse in Southern California, and it backed a staff protest of work conditions in Staten Island following a fire; Amazon suspended some workers afterward.

More than 50% of voting Amazon workers would have to opt to join the ALU for the upstate-New York facility to unionize. It was not clear as of yet how many had voted. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif. Editing by Matthew Lewis and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
