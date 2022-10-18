Amazon workers so far voted against organizing in 4th union vote this year

Oct 18 (Reuters) -
The union seeking to organize an Amazon.com Inc
warehouse in upstate New York was losing the election on Tuesday
with 300 votes against and 143 votes in favor, with the
remaining piles of valid and challenged ballots to count
unlikely to tip the result.
At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in
Castleton-on-Hudson, employees had the chance to decide whether
to join the Amazon Labor Union in the company's fourth union
election of the year. Led by former Amazon employee Christian
Smalls, the ALU by April won a majority vote to form the
retailer's first-ever U.S. union, in the New York City borough
of Staten Island.
It then lost an attempt to unionize a second facility in New
York hardly a month later. The longer-established Retail,
Wholesale and Department Store Union also was unable to organize
an Amazon warehouse in Alabama this year, though that result is
not yet final.
The ALU is now managing the fourth Amazon union vote count
of 2022 after tackling various challenges. It faced some
internal dissent and is awaiting certification of its initial
Staten Island win, pending a U.S. labor board director's review
of objections by Amazon. It cannot collectively bargain until
then.
Unionizing Amazon has long been a goal for the U.S. labor
movement seeking to represent staff at America's second-largest
private employer after Walmart Inc and aiming to stem
practices some workers have criticized, such as productivity
tracking. A second victory would give the ALU momentum to
organize still more facilities.
A loss would revive skepticism about whether the ALU can
rally workers whose employer has famously discouraged
unionization. In the past year Amazon disparaged unions in
bathroom signage as well as in workshops it required thousands
of employees to attend.
Amazon recently raised its U.S. average starting pay for
front-line staff as well, to more than $19 per hour from over
$18; industrywide, median pay in the warehousing and storage
sector was $18.38 as of May 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau
of Labor Statistics.
The ALU is nonetheless riding a tide of increased union
interest among workforces in corporate America after years of
decline, bolstered by the pro-labor administration of U.S.
President Joe Biden. Just this month, it petitioned to hold a
union vote in an Amazon warehouse in Southern California, and it
backed a staff protest of work conditions in Staten Island
following a fire; Amazon suspended some workers afterward.
More than 50% of voting Amazon workers would have to opt to
join the ALU for the upstate-New York facility to unionize. It
was not clear as of yet how many had voted.
