Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
110.96 USD   -4.06%
12:06aAnalysis-Tech wreck shows U.S. megacaps not immune to corrosive Fed tightening
RE
10/27Asian shares slip, yen wobbly after BOJ maintains dovish tone
RE
10/27In Europe, consumer businesses like Amazon face holiday reckoning
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Tech wreck shows U.S. megacaps not immune to corrosive Fed tightening

10/28/2022 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Amazon logo and a decreasing stock graph

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Disappointing earnings from the megacap companies that led markets higher for years are cratering their shares and sending a disconcerting message about a U.S. economy that until recently had appeared to be weathering a barrage of interest rate hikes.

By Caroline Valetkevitch, Lewis Krauskopf and Sinéad Carew

Amazon was the latest corporate giant to deliver bad news, saying on Thursday that costs might eviscerate profits in the current quarter. Its shares fell 17% in extended trading, wiping $190 billion from its market capitalization.

Amazon's report was the latest worrying announcement from the big tech-focused companies that command outsized weightings in stock indexes and are nearly ubiquitous in investor portfolios.

"From a markets perspective, you have to be cautious going forward," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. "They're the biggest stocks in the market, and we really haven't had much of anything good come out of any of them."

Facebook parent Meta Platforms' shares were pummeled Thursday after its costly metaverse bets disappointed investors. Earlier in the week, Google-parent Alphabet missed Wall Street's target for revenue growth in the third quarter as ad sales remained weak, while inflation and a strong dollar led Microsoft to report its slowest topline growth in five years.

Even Apple, whose revenues and profits topped Wall Street targets, on Thursday reported weaker iPhone sales than some analysts had expected.

As of Thursday's close, only Apple's shares - which are down around 18% for the year - have outperformed the 20% year-to-date loss in the S&P 500. Meta leads the declines with a fall of some 70%.

Many view the growth giants as bellwethers for how corporate America is faring during a year in which inflation has soared, pushing the Federal Reserve to enact a series of jumbo-sized rate hikes that have bruised markets and raised fears of a looming recession.

Their disappointing results suggest that even the strongest U.S. companies are feeling the effects of tighter Fed policy, a soaring dollar and persistent inflation.

The selloff in megacap shares "indicates that the Fed's restrictive policy is beginning to be felt in the real economy, with growth slowing meaningfully," said Daniel Krieter, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets. "Now we wait to find out if the Fed can achieve a soft landing. It will be very difficult."

The Fed has already raised rates by 300 basis points this year as it fights the worst inflation in decades. Investors are bracing for another 75 basis point increase at next week's monetary policy meeting, though hopes that Fed officials may soon slow the pace of tightening have buoyed stocks in October.

"Big tech companies are not impervious to slowdowns in the economy, particularly if they are consumer driven," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"As the Fed embarks on this planned slowdown, it is eating away at some of their consumer-faced businesses and given their high multiples it is causing big contractions in their stock prices," he said.

ERODING PROFITS

Resilient corporate profits have been one bright spot in an otherwise gloomy year, although the recent disappointing results are fueling doubts over how long this can last.

Based on results from 227 of the S&P 500 companies as of Thursday morning and estimates for the remainder, third-quarter earnings are now projected to have risen just 2.5% compared with an estimated gain of 4.5% on Oct. 1, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"The big technology companies like Amazon continued hiring to support a business that looks like the year 2021, and it's not 2021. It's 2022," said Kim Forrest, Chief Investment Officer At Bokeh Capital Partners. "Layer on top of this inflation. People are buying less stuff."

Despite the big stock price drops, some investors see more pain for the big tech-focused names.

In a Thursday morning report, analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management gave a litany of reasons for caution, including still-high earnings estimates given elevated inflation and the stronger dollar.

"Even after a significant underperformance by tech stocks so far this year ... we don't believe the continuing headwinds for the sector are yet fully priced into the market," they wrote.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Lewis Krauskopf and Sinead Carew; Additional reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Writing by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Megan Davies and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.85% 92.22 Delayed Quote.-34.46%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.06% 110.96 Delayed Quote.-33.44%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -24.56% 97.94 Delayed Quote.-70.88%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:06aAnalysis-Tech wreck shows U.S. megacaps not immune to corrosive Fed tightening
RE
10/27Asian shares slip, yen wobbly after BOJ maintains dovish tone
RE
10/27In Europe, consumer businesses like Amazon face holiday reckoning
RE
10/27Tech giants feel pain as cloud spending cuts suggest slowdown
RE
10/27S&P 500, Nasdaq slide, while Dow ends higher on mixed earnings picture
RE
10/27Wall St loses over $200 billion in value after report from Amazon
RE
10/27Weak Amazon outlook another blow to tech-type growth shares
RE
10/27Transcript : Amazon.com, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27US Stocks Mixed as GDP Print Tops Views, Meta Slump Weighs on Nasdaq
MT
10/27TOP NEWS: Amazon.com reports fall in quarterly income, rise in sales
AI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 521 B - -
Net income 2022 258 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5 982x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 130 B 1 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 110,96 $
Average target price 169,39 $
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-33.44%1 178 293
JD.COM, INC.-41.43%62 704
COUPANG, INC.-43.87%29 133
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.07%18 102
ETSY, INC.-53.69%12 838
MONOTARO CO., LTD.10.13%7 741