  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arbitration panel rejects Future's plea on Reliance deal in dispute with Amazon

10/22/2021 | 12:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo and Indian flag illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A Singapore arbitration panel has rejected Future Retail's plea to quash an order from last year that put its $3.4 billion deal with Reliance on hold, in a boost for its partner Amazon.com Inc which is seeking to block the transaction.

Amazon has been locked in a tussle https://www.reuters.com/technology/singapore-arbitration-panel-says-indias-future-retail-is-party-dispute-with-2021-10-20 with Future and accuses it of breaking contracts when it sold its retail assets to Indian market leader Reliance last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.

After the Singapore arbitrator put the deal on hold in October 2020 in an interim decision, Future had appealed to revoke it. The panel has rejected that application, Future said in a statement to Indian stock exchanges on Friday.

"The arbitration tribunal has passed a decision dismissing the application to vacate the interim award," Future's statement said. "The Company would be deciding on its future course of action based on the legal advice and available remedies in law."

The dispute started after Future, India's second-largest retailer with over 1,700 stores, entered into a deal last year to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and certain other businesses to Reliance, after COVID-19 hit its operations hard.

Amazon had its sights on ultimately owning some of Future's retail assets itself. It has argued a 2019 deal it had with a Future unit contained clauses prohibiting the Indian group from selling its retail assets to anyone on a "restricted persons" list that included Reliance.

Amazon brought proceedings against Future before a Singapore arbitration panel, and the dispute is also being fought in various Indian legal forums.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.58% 3435.01 Delayed Quote.4.86%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -2.98% 9.13 End-of-day quote.-20.61%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -0.19% 51.35 Delayed Quote.-34.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 005 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 740 B 1 740 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.86%1 739 628
JD.COM, INC.-4.47%132 756
ETSY, INC.31.03%29 508
WAYFAIR INC.9.78%25 756
ALLEGRO.EU SA-41.58%12 835
MOMO.COM INC.268.85%11 428