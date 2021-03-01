Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

As online grocery booms in Britain, will new habits die hard?

03/01/2021 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Ocado delivery van seen driving in Hatfield

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's multi-billion pound supermarket industry is placing its bets on whether big-spending older shoppers will stick with buying their groceries online when months of lockdown end.

Having more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic to represent 16% of Britain's roughly 200 billion pound ($281 billion) food retail market, the country has one of the world's highest take-ups of online grocery.

Ocado boss Tim Steiner says it's here to stay and will carry on growing quickly.

Not so fast, say bosses of some established rivals.

"A lot of people are talking about the new normal, I'm absolutely convinced that we are not in this new normal right now, we are in the temporary normal, we are in an extraordinary time," Christian Härtnagel, CEO of Lidl GB, told Reuters.

He believes that as the crisis recedes, so will online grocery penetration, not back to pre-COVID-19 levels of 7% but a lot less than 16%.

Lidl does not offer home delivery and for many the jury is out on whether online sales can ever be as profitable as instore purchasing, where shoppers make more impulse buys and extra transport and logistic costs are avoided.

Older shoppers have led the rapid growth of Britain's online sector.

    A third national lockdown boosted retired households' online grocery spending in January by 229% year-on-year, making up 28% of the 6.4 million who ordered online in the month, market researcher Kantar found.

Whether they stick with it after restrictions end, possibly in June, remains to be seen. The rollout of vaccine will make people less risk averse and months of isolation have left many eager for the social contact of a visit to the shops.

Stephen Pfeffer, a 75-year old retired bank worker from South Woodford in east London, was classified as a vulnerable person at the start of the pandemic so for much of 2020, he took online deliveries from Waitrose.

"I was forced into online shopping with the first lockdown," he said.

But after regaining his confidence to venture out, he returned to shopping at stores. Now, he has been vaccinated, he uses online only occasionally for bulky items like wine.

"I thought, you can't isolate all the time - let's get out there and start living again," he said.

GROWTH ON GROWTH

Ocado's Steiner told Reuters that once customers have experienced the ease of online shopping, they are likely to be converted and he expected online grocery in Britain would double in size again over the next few years.

"When customers have done this three-to-five times they tend to stick with it," he said last month.

He said similar trends were evident in France, Japan, Sweden and the United States - countries where Ocado has won partnership deals.

Steiner co-founded Ocado in 2000 and has seen its stock market value double over the last year to about 17 billion pounds, much of that based on its potential for further overseas deals.

However, sceptics say traditional supermarket groups in Britain struggle to match online profits with those generated by in-store shopping.

"They'll tell you they make money out of online," Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said.

"Whether they do or they don't, they make less money than if I go to the supermarket."

He said the big chains have the ability to curb demand by restricting delivery slots and raising delivery charges once social distancing rules are relaxed and they can get more shoppers in their stores.

WHERE'S THE EVIDENCE?

In any case, some in the industry say it would be wrong to see the shift to online grocery shopping as being as decisive as for newspapers and video and music streaming.

"Anyone who's saying this is a permanent change in the grocery sector, there's no evidence to back that up," said one executive of a major British grocer who declined to be named.

Much will depend on the investment strategies of Britain's major supermarket groups - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - as well as Amazon, which has a less than 1% share of the UK grocery market.

Some critics draw parallels with the space race of the nineties and first decade of this century, when Tesco and Asda in particular built ever bigger superstores.

That fizzled out as shoppers fell out of love with massive out-of-town stores and supermarkets realised they could not make much profit from selling large items, such as furniture.

Some say it is symptomatic of people's attachment to stores that the supermarkets' heavy investment in digital capacity had led to only a small proportion of shoppers opting for online purchases until the pandemic struck.

For the big four supermarkets, increased take-up has improved the economics of online, but it still dilutes profits.

Kantar's McKevitt said he expected online grocery demand to taper, at least in the short term.

The supermarket groups are in a quandary, he said.

"They're between the devil and the deep blue sea," he said.

"They don't want to lose out on market share that will go to rivals if they don't offer enough online slots or at the right price, but, on the other hand, they would probably rather that people went to their shops."

($1 = 0.7129 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.17% 3092.93 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
J SAINSBURY PLC -1.39% 226.2 Delayed Quote.0.31%
OCADO GROUP PLC -2.23% 2195 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
TESCO PLC -1.10% 224.7 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -1.39% 170.5 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:27aAs online grocery booms in Britain, will new habits die hard?
RE
02/28AMAZON COM : Biden urges workers to 'make your voice heard' as Amazon employees ..
RE
02/27Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid - ET
RE
02/26Nasdaq closes higher as tech stocks recoup some losses
RE
02/26G20 promises no let-up in stimulus, sees tax deal by summer
RE
02/26G20 promises no let-up in stimulus, sees tax deal by summer
RE
02/26Stocks try to recover from bond whiplash, dollar gains
RE
02/26U.S. urban office market, stung by pandemic, hopes tech firms drive comeback
RE
02/26FORD MOTOR : Rivian Set To Launch An IPO In Q3 2021
AQ
02/25Asian markets roiled as bond rout turns 'lethal'
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 557 B 1 557 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 056,54 $
Last Close Price 3 092,93 $
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.04%1 557 491
JD.COM, INC.6.79%145 487
WAYFAIR INC.27.97%29 933
ETSY, INC.23.81%27 774
MONOTARO CO., LTD.16.57%14 254
ZOZO, INC.30.64%9 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ