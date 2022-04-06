Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
04/06 02:18:18 pm EDT
3156.9 USD   -3.79%
02:02pBiden takes aim at Amazon as he touts unions at labor event
RE
01:15pNasdaq falls 2% as tech rout deepens ahead of Fed minutes
RE
12:00pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, Twitter, Rivian, AT&T, Amazon...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden takes aim at Amazon as he touts unions at labor event

04/06/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon.com Inc workers react to the outcome of the vote to unionize, in Brooklyn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden took aim at online retailer Amazon.com Inc at a labor event on Wednesday after touting a new task force on worker organization "to make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone."

"And by the way, by the way, Amazon here we come. Watch. Watch," he said to loud applause at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference.

The comments came days after workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City voted to form the first union at the second-largest U.S. private employer, a victory that adds to recent grassroots successes by labor activists pushing into new industries.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 731 M - -
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 68,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 669 B 1 669 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 3 281,10 $
Average target price 4 100,06 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.60%1 668 845
JD.COM, INC.-13.06%93 119
COUPANG, INC.-37.68%32 146
ETSY, INC.-40.53%16 541
WAYFAIR INC.-39.66%12 046
MONOTARO CO., LTD.26.97%10 599