Big tech, oil extend Wall Street's mid-summer rebound

07/29/2022 | 04:27pm EDT
(Updates to close of U.S. markets)

* U.S. stocks indexes jump 1-2%; Amazon, Chevron lead

* S&P 500, Nasdaq post biggest monthly gains since 2020

* Oil futures up nearly 2%; U.S. dollar index dips

* Longer-term Treasury yields decline

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer rebound https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/nasdaq-futures-surge-apple-amazon-hold-out-against-weak-consumer-spending-2022-07-29 on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of increased labor costs and other indicators of continued inflation.

Positive forecasts from Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc showed resilience in giant companies to survive an economic downturn, while energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp posted record revenue on Friday https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-oil-giants-exxon-chevron-post-blowout-earnings-ramp-up-buybacks-2022-07-29, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 1%, the S&P 500 gained about 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have now posted their biggest monthly percentage gains since 2020.

Still, U.S. labor costs increased strongly in the second quarter as a tight jobs market continued to boost wage growth, which could keep inflation elevated.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, also rose 1.1% last month, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday.

As inflation surges across major markets and central bankers scramble to raise rates without killing off growth, riskier markets like stocks have tended to react positively to any perceived softening in sentiment on the part of policymakers.

After Thursday data showed the U.S. economy contracted in the second quarter, stocks rose as traders bet rates would rise more slowly. Euro zone numbers on Friday, meanwhile, beat expectations, yet recession fears are mounting as energy inflation continues to bite in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our view is that earnings for all equity classes likely will peak in 2022 and move lower as the economy weakens, revenue growth stalls and input costs remain elevated," strategists with the Wells Fargo Investment Institute wrote in a note on Thursday.

The MSCI World index gained about 1.2%, on course for its best month since November 2020, buoyed by broad gains across European markets, with the STOXX Europe 600 up around 1.3%.

Despite the positive end to the month for stocks, Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said investors should proceed with caution, noting: "In the near term, we think the risk-reward for broad equity indexes will be muted. Equities are pricing in a 'soft landing,' yet the risk of a deeper 'slump' in economic activity is elevated."

Treasury yields at the long end drifted lower https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2ZA20Z on Friday after data on labor costs and wage growth suggested inflation remains sticky and raised fears of a recession as the Federal Reserve seeks to cool the economy without sparking a sharp slowdown.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes dipped to 2.66%, from 2.681% late on Thursday, while the 2-year note yield edged up to 2.89%, from 2.87%.

The U.S. dollar rebounded from a three-week low in choppy trading on Friday, as the round of U.S. economic data suggested more inflation and higher interest rates. The dollar was last down about 0.3% against a basket of its major peers - still on course for a second month of gains.

Futures markets now predict that U.S. interest rates will peak by December this year, rather than June 2023, and the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by nearly 50 bps next year to support slowing growth. [0#FF:]

"Strong hiring and falling GDP mean an unsustainable collapse in productivity. The labor market should slow quickly, soon," Bank of America economists Ethan Harris and Aditya Bhave wrote in a note on Friday. "The Fed is likely to respond slowly to a recession. We think market optimism about a dovish Fed pivot is premature."

Across commodities, Brent crude futures rose about 2.6%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude extended early gains, up 1.8%, as concerns about supply shortages ahead of the next meeting of OPEC ministers offset doubts around the economic outlook.

Spot gold gained around 0.4% to $1,762.5 an ounce, a more than three-week high, supported by a softer dollar and bets that the Federal Reserve may cool the pace of rate hikes as economic risks deepen.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Simon Jessop in London; editing by Mark Heinrich, Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 10.36% 134.95 Delayed Quote.-27.44%
APPLE INC. 3.28% 162.51 Delayed Quote.-11.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 606 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 292x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 246 B 1 246 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 122,28 $
Average target price 173,18 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-27.44%1 244 127
JD.COM, INC.-11.33%94 926
COUPANG, INC.-42.24%29 908
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.17%26 460
ETSY, INC.-52.08%13 284
MONOTARO CO., LTD.11.00%8 503