Big tech, oil extend Wall Street's mid-summer rebound

(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* U.S. stocks indexes jump 1-2%; Amazon, Chevron lead
* S&P 500, Nasdaq post biggest monthly gains since 2020
* Oil futures up nearly 2%; U.S. dollar index dips
* Longer-term Treasury yields decline
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer
rebound https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/nasdaq-futures-surge-apple-amazon-hold-out-against-weak-consumer-spending-2022-07-29
on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields
dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite
of increased labor costs and other indicators of continued
inflation.
Positive forecasts from Apple Inc and Amazon.com
Inc showed resilience in giant companies to survive an
economic downturn, while energy giants Exxon Mobil and
Chevron Corp posted record revenue on Friday https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-oil-giants-exxon-chevron-post-blowout-earnings-ramp-up-buybacks-2022-07-29,
bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 1%, the
S&P 500 gained about 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite
added nearly 2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have now posted
their biggest monthly percentage gains since 2020.
Still, U.S. labor costs increased strongly in the second
quarter as a tight jobs market continued to boost wage growth,
which could keep inflation elevated.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, also rose 1.1% last month, the U.S.
Commerce Department said on Friday.
As inflation surges across major markets and central bankers
scramble to raise rates without killing off growth, riskier
markets like stocks have tended to react positively to any
perceived softening in sentiment on the part of policymakers.
After Thursday data showed the U.S. economy contracted in
the second quarter, stocks rose as traders bet rates would rise
more slowly. Euro zone numbers on Friday, meanwhile, beat
expectations, yet recession fears are mounting as energy
inflation continues to bite in the face of Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
"Our view is that earnings for all equity classes likely
will peak in 2022 and move lower as the economy weakens, revenue
growth stalls and input costs remain elevated," strategists with
the Wells Fargo Investment Institute wrote in a note on
Thursday.
The MSCI World index gained about 1.2%, on
course for its best month since November 2020, buoyed by broad
gains across European markets, with the STOXX Europe 600
up around 1.3%.
Despite the positive end to the month for stocks, Mark
Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth
Management, said investors should proceed with caution, noting:
"In the near term, we think the risk-reward for broad equity
indexes will be muted. Equities are pricing in a 'soft landing,'
yet the risk of a deeper 'slump' in economic activity is
elevated."
Treasury yields at the long end drifted lower https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2ZA20Z
on Friday after data on labor costs and wage growth suggested
inflation remains sticky and raised fears of a recession as the
Federal Reserve seeks to cool the economy without sparking a
sharp slowdown.
The yield on benchmark 10-year notes dipped to
2.66%, from 2.681% late on Thursday, while the 2-year note
yield edged up to 2.89%, from 2.87%.
The U.S. dollar rebounded from a three-week low in choppy
trading on Friday, as the round of U.S. economic data suggested
more inflation and higher interest rates. The dollar was last
down about 0.3% against a basket of its major peers -
still on course for a second month of gains.
Futures markets now predict that U.S. interest rates will
peak by December this year, rather than June 2023, and the
Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by nearly 50 bps next
year to support slowing growth. [0#FF:]
"Strong hiring and falling GDP mean an unsustainable
collapse in productivity. The labor market should slow quickly,
soon," Bank of America economists Ethan Harris and Aditya Bhave
wrote in a note on Friday. "The Fed is likely to respond slowly
to a recession. We think market optimism about a dovish Fed
pivot is premature."
Across commodities, Brent crude futures rose about
2.6%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude extended
early gains, up 1.8%, as concerns about supply shortages ahead
of the next meeting of OPEC ministers offset doubts around the
economic outlook.
Spot gold gained around 0.4% to $1,762.5 an ounce, a
more than three-week high, supported by a softer dollar and bets
that the Federal Reserve may cool the pace of rate hikes as
economic risks deepen.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Simon Jessop in
London; editing by Mark Heinrich, Will Dunham and Nick
Zieminski)