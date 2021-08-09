Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland

08/09/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Areas of Greenland are seen from an aerial helicopter tour

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Mineral exploration company KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has signed an agreement with London-listed Bluejay Mining to search in Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles.

KoBold, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to hunt for raw materials, will pay $15 million in exploration funding for the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland's west coast in exchange for a 51% stake in the project, Bluejay said in a statement.

Shares in BlueJay traded 26% higher on the news.

The license holds metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum and the funding will cover evaluation and initial drilling.

KoBold is owned by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology fund backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

Other KoBold investors include Silicon Valley venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz and Norwegian state-controlled energy company Equinor.

BlueJay said previous studies found the area in western Greenland has similarities to the geology of Russia's Norilsk region, a main producer of nickel and palladium.

"This agreement is transformative for Bluejay," said the comany's CEO Bo Steensgaard. "We are delighted to have a partner at the pinnacle of technical innovation for new exploration methods, backed by some of the most successful investors in the world."

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.92% 3344.94 Delayed Quote.2.70%
BLUEJAY MINING PLC 22.34% 11.42 Delayed Quote.-23.95%
EQUINOR ASA -0.72% 178.98 Real-time Quote.24.36%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.02% 289.46 Delayed Quote.30.14%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
07:33aBillionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
RE
04:14aTIMELINE : The battle for British supermarket group Morrisons
RE
03:18aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart must face India antitrust probe..
RE
02:11aMorrisons suitor CD&R gets more time to trump $9.3 bln offer
RE
08/06AMAZON COM : orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
08/06ANALYSIS : Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fe..
RE
08/06AMAZON COM : orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
08/06Cisco denies report of developing private-cloud subscription service
RE
08/06Cisco developing private-cloud subscriptions for companies - The Information
RE
08/06STREET COLOR : Cisco Developing Subscription Service To Help Companies Repatriat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 261 M - -
Net cash 2021 60 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 694 B 1 694 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 3 344,94 $
Average target price 4 173,26 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.70%1 694 013
JD.COM, INC.-20.83%107 653
WAYFAIR INC.16.83%27 411
ETSY, INC.0.25%22 576
ALLEGRO.EU SA-24.59%16 852
MOMO.COM INC.291.65%12 339