(Alliance News) - Boku Inc on Tuesday said it has begun accepting local payments for Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video service across Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

The provider of mobile payment solutions with offices in London and San Francisco said Indonesian, Filipino and Thai consumers could now subscribe to Amazon Prime Video using their mobile wallet using any one of nine brands.

Boku listed the brands as Dana, Ovo, GoPay, GCash, TrueMoney, Rabbit Line Pay, PayMaya, and ShopeePay.

Collectively, these local payments are used daily by more than 300 million people, Boku added.

"It is exciting to kick off our Amazon Prime Video relationship by delivering eight of the most popular mobile wallets in the region for Amazon subscribers," said Boku Chief Business Officer Mark Stannard.

"Having now integrated Amazon into Boku's payment network, they can readily onboard new local payments anywhere Prime Video is available."

On Tuesday last week, Boku said it expects 2023 revenue and profit to be ahead of expectations. Boku reported 61.2 million monthly active users of the platform in June, up 32% from 46.4 million a year earlier.

It also announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Jon Prideaux, effective December 31 and remaining as a non-executive director thereafter. Prideaux has been with the firm since 2014.

The company said Stuart Neal has re-joined Boku and has been appointed chief executive designate. He is expected to be appointed CEO on January 1 next year. Neal was chief financial officer between 2012 and 2014 and between 2017 and 2019.

