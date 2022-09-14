California alleges Amazon.com stifled price competition in lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - California filed a
lawsuit against Amazon.com on Wednesday, alleging that
the company violated antitrust law by blocking price competition
and pushing up prices for consumers.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Amazon's rules
bar merchants from selling products at lower prices on their own
websites or at the stores of Amazon's rivals.
"Through its actions, the everything store has effectively
set a price floor, costing Californians more for pretty much
everything," Bonta said.
The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court.
Amazon, which did not immediately respond to a request for
comment, has previously denied anticompetitive behavior.
The company is the world's largest online retailer and grew
even bigger during the pandemic as people avoided in-person
shopping. It has come to be relied on by customers for
batteries, diapers, groceries and countless other products. Over
200 million users are Prime members, paying for faster shipping
and other benefits.
"Amazon coerces merchants into agreements that keep prices
artificially high, knowing full well that they can't afford to
say no. With other e-commerce platforms unable to compete on
price, consumers turn to Amazon as a one-stop shop for all their
purchases," Bonta said. "This perpetuates Amazon's market
dominance."
In its lawsuit, Bonta's office asked the court to prohibit
Amazon from enforcing Amazon contracts that bar the sale of
goods more cheaply elsewhere and to pay damages and penalties.
Washington, D.C., filed a similar lawsuit against Amazon in
May 2021. Amazon won dismissal of it earlier this year.
Amazon offered to make changes to stave off California's
lawsuit, Bonta said, but he deemed them unsatisfactory. The
lawsuit contains numerous references to internal memos and other
documents from Amazon, but many of the details are redacted.
Bonta described the material as "telling, revealing information
that led us to bring this lawsuit."
(Reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco and Diane Bartz in
Washington; Editing by Mark Porter and Lisa Shumaker)