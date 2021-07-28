Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carrefour unveils extra share buybacks as first-half core profit rises

07/28/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Carrefour Hypermarket store in France

PARIS (Reuters) -Carrefour on Wednesday unveiled plans to buy back an extra 200 million euros worth of shares, reflecting confidence in its turnaround plan, and said it now targeted net free cash flow generation comfortably above 1 billion euros in 2021.

Europe's largest retailer, which delivered cost savings of 430 million euros ($507.7 million) in the first half of 2021, kept all its other operational and financial objectives under its Carrefour 2022 strategic plan.

Carrefour, whose potential takeover by Canada's Couche-Tard unravelled in January, said group operating profit in the first six months of the year rose 11.2% from the same period in 2020 to 740 million euros ($873.7 million) at constant exchange rates.

The performance reflected cost cuts and strong second-quarter sales growth of 4.7 % in France, which made up for a more subdued performance in Brazil, where a surge in COVID cases has hit consumer spending power.

Carrefour also said it had entered exclusive negotiations to buy a minority stake in the startup Cajoo, a French specialist of everyday grocery delivery under 15 minutes.

"While the sanitary and macroeconomic context remains uncertain, the group is moving forward with great serenity towards achieving its objectives, both for full-year 2021, which will be another record year in terms of cash generation, and for the medium term," Chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard said.

Carrefour is in the midst of a five-year plan it launched in January 2018 to cut costs and boost e-commerce investment to improve profits and sales, as it seeks to tackle competition from online rivals such as Amazon.

Carrefour and food retailers worldwide have benefited in the pandemic as lockdowns have forced people to eat at home.

In the core French market, sales at large hypermarkets grew 4.3% like-for-like, confirming their good momentum.

The 200 million euros additional buybacks complements a previously announced 500 million euros share buyback that will be completed at the end of July.

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White and Keith Weir)

By Dominique Vidalon


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:09pCORRECTION : Major Internet Outage Hits Amazon, Home Depot, UPS, AT&T, Dozens Mo..
MT
10:15aSHOPIFY : Q2 profit soars as quarter revenues surpass US$1 billion for first tim..
AQ
10:15aBattery recycling firm Redwood raises $700 million from big fund managers
RE
09:20aBattery recycling firm Redwood raises $700 million from big fund managers
RE
06:15aAMAZON COM : After Flipkart, Amazon files appeal at India's Supreme Court in ant..
RE
03:57aAMAZON COM : Exclusive-Walmart's Flipkart asks India's top court to stall antitr..
RE
07/27IAN READ : Exclusive-Rivian ready to invest $5 billion in second U.S. assembly p..
RE
07/27AMAZON COM : Teladoc shares tumble on membership growth worries
RE
07/27Google parent Alphabet reaches record quarterly revenue, profit in ad boom
RE
07/27Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 29 033 M - -
Net cash 2021 72 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 829 B 1 829 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 626,39 $
Average target price 4 268,82 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.11.27%1 828 875
JD.COM, INC.-26.31%100 196
WAYFAIR INC.21.62%28 617
ETSY, INC.12.12%25 391
ALLEGRO.EU SA-15.76%18 811
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.38%11 938