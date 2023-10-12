(Alliance News) - Chill Brands Group PLC shares rose on Thursday, after it said its Chill Zero nicotine-free vapour products will launch on Amazon.com Inc in October.

Shares in the Colorado, US-based CBD products company were up 19% to 6.53 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

Following the launch, Chill Zero products will become available for purchase and next day delivery to adult customers using the online e-commerce platform via Amazon Prime delivery. Chill Zero vapour products are flavoured, disposable personal diffusers.

"The platform prohibits the sale of vapes containing nicotine and the company believes that its products will therefore have a competitive advantage in marketing to customers who value the convenience of shopping on Amazon," Chill Brands explained.

It added that it is "proactively" seeking to expand online sales of its products to numerous European countries, with Amazon listings and fulfilment to be utilised to achieve this.

Chief Executive Officer Callum Sommerton said: "With this launch on Amazon, we have opened another major sales channel for Chill ZERO nicotine-free vape products. From here we look forward to increasing our market share through the use of the platform and intend to make this the first of many countries where our products are available on Amazon."

