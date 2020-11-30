Cloud costs weigh on Zoom's growth as sales outlook beats estimates

Zoom's user figures have spiked as a pandemic-induced switch to work from home encouraged more users of its video conferencing service to sign up for paid subscriptions.

A relative upstart before the pandemic hit, Zoom quickly became a household name globally as a desperately needed, easy-to-use video conferencing platform for schools and offices forced to work remotely.

But that growth has come at a cost. While Zoom operates some of its own data centers, it also relies on cloud computing services from outside vendors such as Amazon.com , Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp to keep up with rising demand. Those bills helped push down Zoom's gross profit to 66.7% in its fiscal third quarter, below analyst expectations of 72.1%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, and its pre-pandemic average of around 80%.

Moreover, Zoom said it had 433,700 customers with more than 10 employees, a 485% increase from the year before but only a 17% increase from the fiscal second quarter. Between the company's fiscal first and second quarters, the growth rate had been 40%.

But Zoom still forecast sales above estimates, saying it expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $806 million and $811 million, above estimates of $730.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for the third-quarter ended Oct. 31 surged 367% to $777.2 million, beating analysts' average estimate of about $694 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders jumped to $198.4 million, or $66 per share, from $2.2 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

