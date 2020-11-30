Log in
Cloud costs weigh on Zoom's growth as sales outlook beats estimates

11/30/2020 | 04:57pm EST
Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Zoom logo

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above expectations on Monday but its gross margins fell and some growth metrics slowed, sending shares down nearly 8% despite booming sales powered by working and learning from home.

Zoom's user figures have spiked as a pandemic-induced switch to work from home encouraged more users of its video conferencing service to sign up for paid subscriptions.

A relative upstart before the pandemic hit, Zoom quickly became a household name globally as a desperately needed, easy-to-use video conferencing platform for schools and offices forced to work remotely.

But that growth has come at a cost. While Zoom operates some of its own data centers, it also relies on cloud computing services from outside vendors such as Amazon.com , Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp to keep up with rising demand. Those bills helped push down Zoom's gross profit to 66.7% in its fiscal third quarter, below analyst expectations of 72.1%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, and its pre-pandemic average of around 80%.

Moreover, Zoom said it had 433,700 customers with more than 10 employees, a 485% increase from the year before but only a 17% increase from the fiscal second quarter. Between the company's fiscal first and second quarters, the growth rate had been 40%.

But Zoom still forecast sales above estimates, saying it expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $806 million and $811 million, above estimates of $730.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for the third-quarter ended Oct. 31 surged 367% to $777.2 million, beating analysts' average estimate of about $694 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders jumped to $198.4 million, or $66 per share, from $2.2 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Tom Brown)

By Stephen Nellis and Uday Sampath Kumar


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.85% 3168.04 Delayed Quote.72.92%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.54% 214.07 Delayed Quote.36.48%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.07% 57.72 Delayed Quote.9.02%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 1.43% 478.36 Delayed Quote.593.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 068 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 92,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 603 B 1 603 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 821,74 $
Last Close Price 3 195,34 $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.72.92%1 603 266
JD.COM, INC.153.79%138 575
WAYFAIR INC.188.46%25 924
ETSY, INC.262.42%20 244
MONOTARO CO., LTD.99.45%14 257
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.51%8 028
