Communications services companies rallied amid earnings in the sector.
AT&T rose slightly after the wireless-phone giant posted earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations, despite slowing subscriber growth.
Dish shares rallied after the satellite-television concern said discounted versions of its Boost mobile cell-phone plans would be available for sale on Amazon.com.
X Corp. is cutting advertising prices as Elon Musk's rebranded Twitter attempts to stabilize growth prospects.
