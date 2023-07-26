Communications services companies rallied amid earnings in the sector.

AT&T rose slightly after the wireless-phone giant posted earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations, despite slowing subscriber growth.

Dish shares rallied after the satellite-television concern said discounted versions of its Boost mobile cell-phone plans would be available for sale on Amazon.com.

X Corp. is cutting advertising prices as Elon Musk's rebranded Twitter attempts to stabilize growth prospects.

