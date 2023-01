Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated into a sector that lagged the broad market in late 2022.

Amazon.com's Audible said some preordered audiobooks of Prince Harry's "Spare" were delayed, frustrating customers who were eager to listen to the highly anticipated memoir.

