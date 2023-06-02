Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:27:34 2023-06-02 pm EDT
124.05 USD   -0.16%
05:56pCommunications Services Up on Amazon Wireless Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pWall St Week Ahead-Surging US megacap stocks leave some wondering when to cash out
RE
04:40pEquity Markets Rise After Senate's Passage of Debt-Ceiling Bill, Jobs Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Up on Amazon Wireless Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

06/02/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid fears that Amazon.com could encroach on wireless phone carriers' business.

Verizon Communications, AT&T, and T-Mobile shares plunged after Bloomberg reported that Amazon was in talks with those companies, and with satellite-television concern Dish Network, to possibly offer low-cost or even free nationwide mobile phone service to Prime subscribers. Shares of Dish soared.

Twitter head of brand safety and ad quality A.J. Brown quit Elon Musk's social-media company, the second departure of a top safety executive this week following the departure of Ella Irwin, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Most HBO Max subscribers logged onto the new Max service in the first week of a changeover by Warner Bros. Discovery.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 1755ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.21% 124.25 Delayed Quote.43.55%
BROWN & BROWN, INC. 1.66% 63.79 Delayed Quote.10.15%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 16.24% 7.3 Delayed Quote.-55.27%
T-MOBILE US -5.56% 131.19 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -3.19% 34.58 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 561 B - -
Net income 2023 16 060 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 79,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 275 B 1 275 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 124,25 $
Average target price 138,12 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.43.55%1 259 664
JD.COM, INC.-38.48%54 091
COUPANG, INC.9.52%28 658
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-31.74%19 774
ETSY, INC.-31.55%10 114
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.39.28%8 775
