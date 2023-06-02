Communications Services Up on Amazon Wireless Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid fears that Amazon.com could encroach on wireless phone carriers' business.

Verizon Communications, AT&T, and T-Mobile shares plunged after Bloomberg reported that Amazon was in talks with those companies, and with satellite-television concern Dish Network, to possibly offer low-cost or even free nationwide mobile phone service to Prime subscribers. Shares of Dish soared.

Twitter head of brand safety and ad quality A.J. Brown quit Elon Musk's social-media company, the second departure of a top safety executive this week following the departure of Ella Irwin, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Most HBO Max subscribers logged onto the new Max service in the first week of a changeover by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 1755ET