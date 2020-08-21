Log in
AMAZON.COM, INC.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
08/21 05:29:56 pm
3282.77 USD   -0.44%
05:18pConsumer Shares Rise as Home Sales Soar -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:18pS&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after upbeat business surveys
RE
Consumer Shares Rise as Home Sales Soar -- Consumer Roundup

08/21/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid encouraging data.

U.S. home sales soared in July as homeowners sought more space to work from home and renters took advantage of low interest rates to become homeowners.

Sales of previously owned homes jumped 24.7% in July from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million, the highest rate since December 2006, NAR said Friday. The July sales marked an 8.7% increase from a year earlier.

In corporate news, Jeff Wilke, a close lieutenant of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos who helped build what began as a small online bookseller into a tech colossus, is retiring from the company. Mr. Wilke, 53 years old, said he would step down in the first quarter of next year and be succeeded by world-wide operations chief David Clark.

Dutch department store chain HEMA B.V. has sought protection from its U.S. creditors to complete a financial restructuring in Europe that aims to trim about €400 million ($474 million) in debt from its balance sheet and help it withstand the coronavirus pandemic. A HEMA affiliate filed for protection under chapter 15, a section of the bankruptcy code dealing with cross-border restructurings, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 937 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 105x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 645 B 1 645 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,33x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 284,72 $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.78.44%1 651 619
JD.COM, INC.109.88%115 384
WAYFAIR INC.264.01%31 380
ETSY, INC.193.66%15 523
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL79.46%10 491
MONOTARO CO., LTD.50.53%10 123
