Consumer Shares Rise as Home Sales Soar -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid encouraging data.

U.S. home sales soared in July as homeowners sought more space to work from home and renters took advantage of low interest rates to become homeowners.

Sales of previously owned homes jumped 24.7% in July from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million, the highest rate since December 2006, NAR said Friday. The July sales marked an 8.7% increase from a year earlier.

In corporate news, Jeff Wilke, a close lieutenant of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos who helped build what began as a small online bookseller into a tech colossus, is retiring from the company. Mr. Wilke, 53 years old, said he would step down in the first quarter of next year and be succeeded by world-wide operations chief David Clark.

Dutch department store chain HEMA B.V. has sought protection from its U.S. creditors to complete a financial restructuring in Europe that aims to trim about €400 million ($474 million) in debt from its balance sheet and help it withstand the coronavirus pandemic. A HEMA affiliate filed for protection under chapter 15, a section of the bankruptcy code dealing with cross-border restructurings, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York.

