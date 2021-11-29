Cyber Monday sales expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. retailers are estimated to generate
online sales of up to $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, a decline
in growth from a year earlier as fewer discounts and limited
choices due to global supply chain disruptions deter shoppers.
Retailers had also spread out promotional deals across more
weeks this year to protect profit margins from surging supply
chain costs and to better manage inventories amid widespread
product shortages ahead of the Christmas shopping season.
Those attempts have pinched sales on what are traditionally
some of the biggest shopping days of the year, with data from
Adobe Analytics over the weekend showing spending online during
Black Friday fell for the first time ever, reversing the growth
of recent years.
U.S. spending on Cyber Monday, which gained popularity in
the mid-2000s as a way for online retailers to cash in on the
jump in consumer spending around Thanksgiving, is expected to be
between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion, according to early
estimates from Adobe.
That translates to roughly flat growth at the midpoint
compared to last year's $10.8 billion, a near 15% jump from 2019
levels.
"We've seen the lowest holiday discount rates in recent
history," said Rob Garf, general manager of retail at
Salesforce, adding that discount rates in the United States in
the week leading up to Cyber Monday were on average 8% lower
than they were last year.
"There won't be more presents under the tree this year. U.S.
order growth across November is flat and consumers are
purchasing 1% fewer items per transaction," Garf said.
The start of the holiday season sales also comes when the
new Omicron coronavirus variant has triggered uncertainty over
the economic recovery, causing a selloff in the U.S. stock
markets on Black Friday.
A senior Amazon.com Inc executive has said it
remains too early to predict how the variant will impact
consumer spending during the holiday season but suggested that
shoppers will press ahead for now.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)