Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard set for Blue Origin spaceflight

VAN HORN, Texas, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The eldest daughter of
pioneering U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard is set for a ride to the
edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin commercial
rocketship on Saturday, 60 years after her late father's famed
suborbital NASA flight at the dawn of the Space Age.
Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, who was a schoolgirl when her
father first streaked into space, is one of six individuals due
for liftoff at 8:45 a.m. Central time (1445 GMT) from Blue
Origin's launch site outside the rural west Texas town of Van
Horn.
They will be flying aboard the crew capsule of a fully
autonomous, six-story-tall spacecraft dubbed New Shepard,
designed to soar to an altitude of about 350,000 feet (106 km)
before falling back to Earth for a parachute landing on the
desert floor.
The entire flight, from liftoff to touchdown, is expected to
last a little over 10 minutes, with the crew experiencing a few
minutes of weightlessness at the very apex of the suborbital
flight.
The spacecraft itself is named for Alan Shepard, who in 1961
made history as the second person, and the first American, to
travel into space - a 15-minute suborbital flight as one of
NASA's original 'Mercury Seven' astronauts.
A decade later, Shepard walked on the moon as commander of
the Apollo 14 mission, famously hitting two golf galls on the
lunar surface.
Churchley is one of two honorary, non-paying guest
passengers chosen by Blue Origin for Saturday's flight. The
other is Michael Strahan, 50, a retired National Football League
star and co-anchor of ABC television's "Good Morning America"
show.
They are joined by four lesser-known, wealthy customers who
paid undisclosed but presumably hefty sums for their New Shepard
seats - space industry executive Dylan Taylor, engineer-investor
Evan Dick, venture capitalist Lane Bess and his 23-year-old son,
Cameron Bess. The Besses are set to make history as the first
parent-child pair to fly in space together, according to Blue
Origin.
Saturday's flight is expected to reach a maximum height of
about 65 miles - just above the internationally recognized
boundary of space, the Karman Line, which is roughly 62 miles
above Earth.
The launch marks the third space tourism flight for Blue
Origin, the company Bezos - founder and executive chairman of
retail giant Amazon.com - formed two decades ago, and
the company's first with a crew of six passengers.
Bezos himself tagged along on Blue Origin's inaugural flight
https://www.reuters.com/technology/jeff-bezos-worlds-richest-man-set-inaugural-space-voyage-2021-07-20
in July, joining his brother, Mark Bezos, trailblazing
octogenarian female aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver
Daeman, a Dutch high school graduate and beneficiary of a $28
million auction sweepstake.
Actor William Shatner, who embodied the promise of space
travel in his role as Captain James T. Kirk of the starship
Enterprise on the 1960s TV series "Star Trek," joined https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/star-trek-actor-shatner-poised-blue-origin-space-jaunt-2021-10-13
the second New Shepard crew in October to become the oldest
person in space at age 90.
British billionaire Richard Branson beat Bezos to the punch
by nine days when he rode along https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11
on the first fully crewed voyage of his own space tourism
venture Virgin Galactic Holding Inc, soaring to the
edge of space over New Mexico in a rocket plane released at high
altitude from a carrier jet.
A third player in the burgeoning space tourism sector,
fellow billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, inaugurated his
SpaceX citizen-astronaut service in September with the launch of
the first all-civilian crew https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/spacex-capsule-with-worlds-first-all-civilian-orbital-crew-set-splashdown-2021-09-18
ever to reach Earth orbit.
