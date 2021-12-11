Daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

VAN HORN, Texas, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The eldest daughter of
pioneering U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard took a joyride to the
edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocketship on
Saturday, 60 years after her late father's famed suborbital NASA
flight at the dawn of the Space Age.
Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, who was a schoolgirl when her
father first streaked into space, was one of six passengers
buckled into the cabin of Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft
as it lifted off from a launch site outside the west Texas town
of Van Horn.
The crew capsule was carried aloft atop the fully
autonomous, six-story-tall spaceship and separated from the
rocket booster as it soared to an altitude of about 350,000 feet
(106 km) before falling back to Earth, descending under a canopy
of parachutes to the desert floor for a safe landing.
The entire flight, from liftoff to touchdown, lasted a
little over 10 minutes, with the crew experiencing a few minutes
of weightlessness at the apex of the suborbital flight.
The launch vehicle's reusable rocket booster flew itself
back to Earth and touched down in an open field of scrub a short
distance from where the capsule landed moments later.
Bezos arrived with members of Blue Origin's recovery team to
greet and embrace the newly minted citizen astronauts as they
emerged from the capsule, all smiles, in their blue flight
suits. He then pinned astronaut wings to each of their collars
amid a flurry of applause and cheers.
As she chatted with Bezos, Churchley briefly recounted her
wonder at seeing the blackness of space from inside the capsule.
Voices of Churchley and her crewmates exclaiming excitement
at the ride could be heard in audio transmissions from the
capsule played during a live launch webcast by Blue Origin as
the vehicle neared the climax of its flight.
The spacecraft itself is named for Alan Shepard, who in 1961
made history as the second person, and the first American, to
travel into space - a 15-minute suborbital flight as one of
NASA's original "Mercury Seven" astronauts. A decade later,
Shepard walked on the moon as commander of the Apollo 14
mission, famously hitting two golf galls on the lunar surface.
CITIZEN ASTRONAUTS
Churchley was one of two honorary, non-paying guest
passengers chosen by Blue Origin for Saturday's flight. The
other is Michael Strahan, 50, a retired National Football League
star and co-anchor of ABC television's "Good Morning America"
show.
They were joined by four lesser-known, wealthy customers who
paid undisclosed but presumably hefty sums for their New Shepard
seats - space industry executive Dylan Taylor, engineer-investor
Evan Dick, venture capitalist Lane Bess and his 23-year-old son,
Cameron Bess. The Besses made history as the first parent-child
pair to fly in space together, according to Blue Origin.
Saturday's flight was expected to reach a maximum height of
about 65 miles - just above the internationally recognized
boundary of space as the Karman Line, roughly 62 miles (100 km)
above Earth.
The launch marks the third space tourism flight for Blue
Origin, the company Bezos - founder and executive chairman of
retail giant Amazon.com Inc - formed two decades ago,
and the company's first with a crew of six passengers.
No mention was made during the Blue Origin launch webcast of
the deadly partial roof collapse at an Amazon.com warehouse
struck by a tornado late on Friday in the town of Edwardsville,
Illinois, or the search for people trapped in the rubble.
Bezos himself tagged along on Blue Origin's inaugural flight
https://www.reuters.com/technology/jeff-bezos-worlds-richest-man-set-inaugural-space-voyage-2021-07-20
in July, joining his brother, Mark Bezos, trailblazing
octogenarian female aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver
Daeman, a Dutch high school graduate and beneficiary of a $28
million auction sweepstake.
Actor William Shatner, who embodied the promise of space
travel in his role as Captain James T. Kirk of the starship
Enterprise on the 1960s TV series "Star Trek," joined https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/star-trek-actor-shatner-poised-blue-origin-space-jaunt-2021-10-13
the second New Shepard crew in October to become the oldest
person in space at age 90.
British billionaire Richard Branson beat Bezos to the punch
by nine days when he rode along https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11
on the first fully crewed voyage of his own space tourism
venture Virgin Galactic Holding Inc, soaring to the
edge of space over New Mexico in a rocket plane released at high
altitude from a carrier jet.
A third player in the burgeoning space tourism sector,
fellow billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, inaugurated his
SpaceX citizen-astronaut service in September with the launch of
the first all-civilian crew https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/spacex-capsule-with-worlds-first-all-civilian-orbital-crew-set-splashdown-2021-09-18
ever to reach Earth orbit.
(Repotring by Joe Skipper in Van Horn, Texas and Steve Gorman
in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis)