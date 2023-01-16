Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
98.12 USD   +2.99%
02:24pDavos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
RE
12:31pUK's Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan over 'naked' column
RE
06:40aIndia plans cheaper finance, easier rules for small retailers -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

01/16/2023 | 02:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters.

The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

Palantir has clinched more business following Russia's war with Ukraine, selling software to visualize an army's positions as well as help enterprises vet their supply chains or reduce costs. Still, its stock is down more than 50% in the past year like other tech companies.

Economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum largely expect a recession this year.

Asked about potential cuts, Karp said Palantir was doing well in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada while evaluating spend in slower markets.

"Things could get much, much worse, and then of course everything's on the table," Karp said.

The economy already is pinching Palantir's customers. Karp said one of clients' top-ten priorities was reducing what they were spending on cloud-computing, and Palantir was partnering with Cloudflare Inc to monitor such usage.

"They're under enormous cost pressure. This is just a huge cost center, and they need to find ways to do the same things cheaper," he said. The top cloud providers are Amazon, Microsoft and Google, though Karp said his company is "cloud agnostic." (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.09% 92.12 Delayed Quote.4.41%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.99% 98.12 Delayed Quote.16.81%
CLOUDFLARE, INC. 1.03% 43.93 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.30% 239.23 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. -0.71% 6.96 Delayed Quote.8.41%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 68.7492 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 0.32% 25.47 Delayed Quote.4.77%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:24pDavos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdow..
RE
12:31pUK's Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan over 'naked' column
RE
06:40aIndia plans cheaper finance, easier rules for small retailers -sources
RE
01/13Amazon Com : I'm an Amazon delivery driver in Baltimore. My favorite features on our new v..
PU
01/13China's awakening on cryptos? - Crypto Recap
MS
01/13Lifeist's Subsidiary Mikra to Sell CELLF in 5,000+ GNC Stores Across the U.S.
AQ
01/13Element Nutritional Sciences Provides Operational Milestone Review and 2023 Outlook
AQ
01/13Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Amazon to $145 From $165, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/13Amazon Web Services, Automat-IT Enter Into Cloud Collaboration
MT
01/12NLRB affirms Amazon Labor Union win, union calls on Amazon to begin bargaining
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -968 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -975x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 001 B 1 001 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 98,12 $
Average target price 138,14 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.16.81%1 000 986
JD.COM, INC.13.31%99 566
COUPANG, INC.14.96%29 936
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.94%28 196
ETSY, INC.12.43%16 926
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED14.14%13 130