Digital music firm Believe sets IPO range at 19.50-22.50 euros/share

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Digital music company Believe,
which scouts out singers and helps them to launch online, on
Tuesday said it had set the price range for its initial public
offering (IPO) in Paris at 19.50 to 22.50 euros per share.
The company said in a statement it expected the final
pricing to take place on June 9, with trading in shares due to
start from June 10.
Believe is behind best-selling artists in France like rapper
Jul and has been acquiring labels like German hip hop specialist
Groove Attack. The company operates partly by targeting
lesser-known singers outside the ranks of top global stars.
The group helps to distribute music by striking deals with
listening platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music
and Amazon, and is looking to expand its reach
globally and also in new areas such as classical music.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)