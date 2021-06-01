Digital music firm Believe sets IPO range at 19.50-22.50 euros/share

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Digital music company Believe, which scouts out singers and helps them to launch online, on Tuesday said it had set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) in Paris at 19.50 to 22.50 euros per share.

The company said in a statement it expected the final pricing to take place on June 9, with trading in shares due to start from June 10.

Believe is behind best-selling artists in France like rapper Jul and has been acquiring labels like German hip hop specialist Groove Attack. The company operates partly by targeting lesser-known singers outside the ranks of top global stars.

The group helps to distribute music by striking deals with listening platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon, and is looking to expand its reach globally and also in new areas such as classical music. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)