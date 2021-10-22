Dow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips

* S&P 500, Nasdaq end session lower
* Evergrande averts default with surprise interest payment
* U.S. 10-year yields lower
NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones industrial
average registered a record closing high on Friday and major
equity indexes posted a third straight week of gains while the
U.S. dollar slipped.
On the day, MSCI's broadest gauge of global shares
was flat, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
ended lower.
Stocks came under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank was "on track" to begin
reducing its purchases of assets.
Intel's stock fell 11.7% and was among the biggest
drags on the S&P 500. Late Thursday, Intel reported sales that
missed expectations and pointed to shortages of chips holding
back sales of its flagship processors.
American Express Co's stock gained, boosting the Dow
after the company beat profit estimates for the fourth straight
quarter.
Next week brings reports from several key mega-cap names
including Amazon.
The dollar pared losses after Powell's comments, but the
dollar index was last down 0.10% at 93.64, and is off
from a one-year high of 94.56 last week.
"There's a bit of a positioning unwind taking place. We've
obviously seen a firmer dollar since the September" Fed meeting,
said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New
York. "That also dovetails with the seasonal tendency for the
dollar to soften into the end of the month."
Investors also digested news that China Evergrande Group
appeared to avert default with a source saying it made
a last-minute bond coupon payment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.94 points,
or 0.21%, to 35,677.02, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or
0.11%, to 4,544.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
125.50 points, or 0.82%, to 15,090.20.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.46% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.03%.
The MSCI index posted gains for a third straight week along
with the three major U.S. stock indexes.
In the U.S. bond market, yields on longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries slid.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.6
basis points to 1.659% after rising to a five-month high of
1.7064% late Thursday.
Oil rose and ended up for the week, near multi-year highs.
Brent crude futures rose 92 cents to settle at $85.53 a
barrel, and registered its seventh weekly gain. U.S. crude
futures gained $1.26, to settle at $83.76, and rose for a
ninth straight week.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,793.82 per ounce.
Among cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last fell 2.21%
to $60,841.96.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London, and Karen
Brettell, Sinead Carew and Herbert Lash in New York and Kevin
Buckland in Tokyo
Editing by Hugh Lawson Mark Potter and David Gregorio)