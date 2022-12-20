EU Commission accepts Amazon commitments to end antitrust probe

(Alliance News) - Concessions made by US online retail firm Amazon.com Inc to stop using data from competitors in order to end an antitrust probe have been made legally binding, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

Amazon will also "have to change several business practices," involving the company's Prime programme and Buy Box platform, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The US company runs a marketplace where independent sellers can sell products directly to customers. Amazon also competes with the sellers.

As a result, Amazon has access to large sets of data about the activities of the independent sellers, including non-public data, prompting the top EU competition watchdog to investigate.

To end the probe, Amazon committed "not to use non-public data relating to, or derived from, the independent sellers' activities on its marketplace, for its retail business," the commission said.

The commission checked the commitment with the US retail company's competitors before making the measures legally binding.

Other commitments related to Buy Box and Prime have been added, including a complaints mechanism, and are to apply for seven years, rather than five, as originally proposed.

Threatened by a multibillion-dollar fine, Amazon vowed to apply equal treatment to all sellers when ranking their offers for the Buy Box platform. Now, a second offer is to be made more prominent.

In relation to the Prime programme, rivals are to be able to offer equivalent delivery services as those offered by Amazon.

The implementation is to be watched by a monitoring trustee who is to report regularly to the commission, the statement said.

A spokesperson for Amazon said in a statement the company is pleased to have "resolved these matters" and addressed the commission's concerns.

