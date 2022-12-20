Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:46 2022-12-20 am EST
84.94 USD   +0.02%
11:20aEU Commission accepts Amazon commitments to end antitrust probe
AN
11:12aWall St reverses sell-off, dollar slides, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift
RE
07:53aEuropean Commission Approves Amazon's Commitments Regarding Use of Marketplace Seller Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU Commission accepts Amazon commitments to end antitrust probe

12/20/2022 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Concessions made by US online retail firm Amazon.com Inc to stop using data from competitors in order to end an antitrust probe have been made legally binding, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

Amazon will also "have to change several business practices," involving the company's Prime programme and Buy Box platform, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The US company runs a marketplace where independent sellers can sell products directly to customers. Amazon also competes with the sellers.

As a result, Amazon has access to large sets of data about the activities of the independent sellers, including non-public data, prompting the top EU competition watchdog to investigate.

To end the probe, Amazon committed "not to use non-public data relating to, or derived from, the independent sellers' activities on its marketplace, for its retail business," the commission said.

The commission checked the commitment with the US retail company's competitors before making the measures legally binding.

Other commitments related to Buy Box and Prime have been added, including a complaints mechanism, and are to apply for seven years, rather than five, as originally proposed.

Threatened by a multibillion-dollar fine, Amazon vowed to apply equal treatment to all sellers when ranking their offers for the Buy Box platform. Now, a second offer is to be made more prominent.

In relation to the Prime programme, rivals are to be able to offer equivalent delivery services as those offered by Amazon.

The implementation is to be watched by a monitoring trustee who is to report regularly to the commission, the statement said.

A spokesperson for Amazon said in a statement the company is pleased to have "resolved these matters" and addressed the commission's concerns.

source: dpa

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:20aEU Commission accepts Amazon commitments to end antitrust probe
AN
11:12aWall St reverses sell-off, dollar slides, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift
RE
07:53aEuropean Commission Approves Amazon's Commitments Regarding Use of Marketplace Seller D..
MT
07:43aEuropean Commission Accepts Amazon's Commitments to Allay Competition Concerns
MT
07:20aAmazon Agrees to Settle EU Antitrust Cases, Avoiding Fines
DJ
07:15aAmazon reaches settlement with EU over use of data, avoids fine
RE
07:10aAmazon commitments in EU settlement of cases on sellers' data, Buy Box and Prime
RE
06:48aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Palantir Technologies Po..
MT
06:17aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 20, 20..
MS
03:39aAmazon Web Services Gets $723.9 Million Enterprise Software License Contract From US Na..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -911 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -876x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 866 B 866 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 84,92 $
Average target price 141,27 $
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-49.06%866 324
JD.COM, INC.-18.38%89 531
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.19.61%30 047
COUPANG, INC.-44.18%29 033
ETSY, INC.-42.49%15 825
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED12.14%12 836