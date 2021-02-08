Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU, UK envoys see better chance for global tax progress under Biden

02/08/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The British and EU ambassadors to Washington on Monday said they were encouraged by signs that the Biden administration will reengage in multilateral talks on reforming global tax rules after those talks stalled under former President Donald Trump.

European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told a trade conference he felt "great optimism" that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had shown a willingness to return to talks being led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, adding that it was "obvious that digital companies have to pay more tax. It's just the fair ... thing to do."

Britain's ambassador to the United States, Karen Pierce, said her country had imposed a unilateral digital services tax in theory, but was not collecting it "precisely to encourage the administration to come and negotiate with us and others."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.21% 2084.52 Delayed Quote.19.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.87% 3322.94 Delayed Quote.2.92%
FACEBOOK INC -0.57% 266.58 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:42aEU, UK envoys see better chance for global tax progress under Biden
RE
05:36aFreed from Amazon, Jeff Bezos plans space race
RE
04:58aDelhi High Court lifts hold on Future's $3.4 billion retail deal in setback f..
RE
04:27aREVIEW : Book reveals roots of Amazon's spectacular success
AQ
01:15aAMAZON WAREHOUSE WORKERS SET TO VOTE : What We Know
DJ
01:07aJEFF BEZOS : An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origi..
RE
02/07Shell, Mitsubishi unit Eneco to supply wind power to Amazon's European facili..
RE
02/07Shell enters supply deal with Amazon to provide renewable energy
RE
02/06UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED : Sunday Times
RE
02/06Exclusive-Amazon orders hundreds of trucks that run on natural gas
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 727 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 71,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 688 B 1 688 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 4 041,71 $
Last Close Price 3 352,15 $
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.92%1 688 025
JD.COM, INC.9.94%149 780
WAYFAIR INC.28.12%29 780
ETSY, INC.29.91%29 142
MONOTARO CO., LTD.9.33%13 708
ZOZO, INC.41.04%10 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ