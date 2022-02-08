Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/08 10:52:09 am
3157.545 USD   -0.04%
10:34aEU sets March 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover
RE
10:30aStellantis launches electrified Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV
RE
09:12aPARENTS : How to make smarter digital decisions for your kids
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU sets March 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover

02/08/2022 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 15 whether to clear Amazon's proposed acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM, a European Commission filing showed on Tuesday.

The deal would help the world's largest online retailer to compete better with Netflix and Disney+, bolstering the video streaming service it uses to attract people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

Privately held MGM, or Metro Goldwyn Mayer, is the owner of the Epix cable channel and makes popular TV shows including "Fargo", "Vikings" and "Shark Tank".

The EU competition enforcer can approve the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or open a lengthy investigation if it has serious concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -1.49% 397.115 Delayed Quote.-33.25%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
10:34aEU sets March 15 deadline for decision on Amazon's MGM takeover
RE
10:30aStellantis launches electrified Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV
RE
09:12aPARENTS : How to make smarter digital decisions for your kids
PU
09:12aAMAZON COM : Care now available nationwide as demand continues to grow
PU
09:03aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
06:14aVelodyne Lidar Strikes Warrant Deal for Purchase of Shares by Amazon -- Stock Surges in..
MT
05:17aPeloton hits reset with CEO change, job cuts
RE
03:31aIndia's Maharashtra hopes to persuade Amazon, Uber, others to go electric faster
RE
02/07AMAZON COM : How parents can use Alexa devices with their kids
PU
02/07AMAZON COM : ConnectSafely offers parents a guide to using Fire TV with the family
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 540 B - -
Net income 2022 24 836 M - -
Net cash 2022 70 431 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 607 B 1 607 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 158,71 $
Average target price 4 121,85 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.27%1 607 292
JD.COM, INC.4.40%112 939
ETSY, INC.-38.04%17 199
WAYFAIR INC.-25.65%14 766
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.-9.83%9 035
ZOZO, INC.-14.48%8 000