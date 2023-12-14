BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday scrapped an EU order to Amazon to pay 250 million euros ($270 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg, part of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown against sweetheart deals between multinationals and EU countries.

"The Court of Justice confirms that the Commission has not established that the tax ruling given to Amazon by Luxembourg was a State aid that was incompatible with the internal market," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said.

Its decision is final.

The case is C-457/21 P Commission v Amazon.com and Others.

