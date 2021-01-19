Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon

01/19/2021 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People move past a hoarding of Amazon India outside a metro rail station in New Delhi,

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is considering revising its foreign investment rules for e-commerce, three sources and a government spokesman told Reuters, a move that could compel players, including Amazon.com Inc, to restructure their ties with some major sellers.

The government discussions coincide with a growing number of complaints from India's bricks-and-mortar retailers, which have for years accused Amazon and Walmart Inc-controlled Flipkart of creating complex structures to bypass federal rules, allegations the U.S. companies deny.

India only allows foreign e-commerce players to operate as a marketplace to connect buyers and sellers. It prohibits them from holding inventories of goods and directly selling them on their platforms.

Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart were last hit in Dec. 2018 by investment rule changes that barred foreign e-commerce players from offering products from sellers in which they have an equity stake.

Now, the government is considering adjusting some provisions to prevent those arrangements, even if the e-commerce firm holds an indirect stake in a seller through its parent, three sources said. The sources asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

The changes could hurt Amazon as it holds indirect equity stakes in two of its biggest online sellers in India.

Amazon said e-commerce created "huge job opportunities" and is a significant contributor to economic growth. "Any major alterations" to the policy will adversely impact small- and medium-sized busineses, it said in an emailed statement.

Walmart and Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yogesh Baweja, the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, which is working on the issue, confirmed to Reuters any changes will be announced through a so-called "press note," which contains foreign direct investment rules. He did not give details.

"It's a work in progress," Baweja said, adding an internal meeting on the subject last took place about a month ago.

"Of course Amazon's a big player so whatever advice, whatever suggestions, whatever recommendations they make, they are also given due consideration."

FRAYED TIES

The 2018 rules forced Amazon and Flipkart to rework their business structures and soured relations between India and the United States, as Washington said the policy change favoured local e-tailers over U.S. ones.

India's e-commerce retail market is seen growing to $200 billion a year by 2026, from $30 billion in 2019, the country's investment promotion agency Invest India estimates.

Domestic traders have been unhappy about the growth. They see foreign e-commerce businesses as a threat to their livelihoods and accuse them of unfair business practices that use steep discounts to target rapid growth. The companies deny they are acting unfairly.

"The way the government is thinking is that marketplaces are not doing what they are supposed to do. The government wants to tinker with the nuts and bolts of the policy," said one of the sources who is familiar with the talks on the policy changes.

LIMITING WHOLESALE TIES

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal has been critical of e-commerce companies in private meetings and told them to follow all laws in letter and spirit, Reuters has previously reported.

In the face of growing trader complaints and an antitrust investigation, Goyal last year said Amazon was not doing "a great favour to India" by making fresh investments.

Among other changes, the government is considering changes that would effectively prohibit online sales by a seller who purchases goods from the e-commerce entity or its group firm, and then sells them on the entity's websites, two of the sources said.

Under existing rules, a seller is free to buy up to 25% of its inventory from the e-commerce entity's wholesale or another unit and then sell them on the e-commerce website.

A boom in e-commerce in India accelerated last year when the COVID-19 pandemic drove more shoppers online. Flipkart, in which Walmart invested $16 billion in 2018, and Amazon are among the top two players.

"E-commerce has already made its mark for itself in the country, particularly during COVID-19," Commerce Ministry's Baweja said. "They are bound to grow and a conducive environment should be there, which is good for the brick-and-mortar as well as e-commerce."

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Krishna Das in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Euan Rocha and Barbara Lewis)

By Aditya Kalra and Krishna N. Das


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.74% 3104.25 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
WALMART INC. -1.59% 144.64 Delayed Quote.0.34%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
08:18aEXCLUSIVE : India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
RE
06:42aSIMON WOLFSON : Ahead of expected IPO, Deliveroo recruits Next's Wolfson to boar..
RE
06:33aAMAZON COM : Says Any Big Foreign Investment Rule Changes in India Will Have 'Ad..
RE
01/18Parler partially reappears with support from Russian technology firm
RE
01/18RELIANCE TO EMBED E-COMMERCE APP INT : Mint
RE
01/17Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores
RE
01/17NASA's Delayed Deep-Space Rocket Suffers Test Failure on the Ground -- Update
DJ
01/17AMAZON COM : faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series '..
RE
01/17NASA's Delayed Deep-Space Rocket Suffers Test Failure on the Ground
DJ
01/16UK's Deliveroo raises $180 million from investors, valued at $7 billion
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 142 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 89,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 558 B 1 558 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 830,67 $
Last Close Price 3 104,25 $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-4.69%1 557 561
JD.COM, INC.-0.15%136 033
WAYFAIR INC.32.86%29 834
ETSY, INC.14.90%25 776
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.29%13 369
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL8.65%8 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ