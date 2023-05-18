FD Technologies launches kdb Insights with Amazon Web

FD Technologies PLC - County Down, Northern Ireland-based group comprising several data-driven businesses, including technology and digital solutions providers KX, First Derivative, and MRP - Partners with Amazon Web Services to launch kdb Insights as a fully managed cloud-native service on Amazon FinSpace, AWS's data management and analytics service for the financial services industry.

Says the launch will benefit existing customers by providing a path to quickly and easily migrate their kdb workloads to the cloud and benefit from the Python-enabled capabilities it provides.

KX Chief Executive Officer Ashok Reddy says: "KX is trusted by the world's top banks and hedge funds to manage billions of transactions and trillions of dollars every day. With the launch of Amazon FinSpace with Managed kdb Insights, our customers can experience unparalleled levels of performance versus price thanks to the market-leading capabilities of our Data Timehouse technology and the powerhouse that is AWS."

Current stock price: 1,836.00 pence, up 2.8% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 22%

