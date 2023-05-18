Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
115.50 USD   +1.85%
06:49aAI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed: Peter Apps
RE
06:32aFD Technologies launches kdb Insights with Amazon Web
AN
05:52aFD Technologies Teams Up with Amazon Web Services on kdb Insights Launch
MT
FD Technologies launches kdb Insights with Amazon Web

05/18/2023 | 06:32am EDT
FD Technologies PLC - County Down, Northern Ireland-based group comprising several data-driven businesses, including technology and digital solutions providers KX, First Derivative, and MRP - Partners with Amazon Web Services to launch kdb Insights as a fully managed cloud-native service on Amazon FinSpace, AWS's data management and analytics service for the financial services industry.

Says the launch will benefit existing customers by providing a path to quickly and easily migrate their kdb workloads to the cloud and benefit from the Python-enabled capabilities it provides.

KX Chief Executive Officer Ashok Reddy says: "KX is trusted by the world's top banks and hedge funds to manage billions of transactions and trillions of dollars every day. With the launch of Amazon FinSpace with Managed kdb Insights, our customers can experience unparalleled levels of performance versus price thanks to the market-leading capabilities of our Data Timehouse technology and the powerhouse that is AWS."

Current stock price: 1,836.00 pence, up 2.8% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 22%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.85% 115.5 Delayed Quote.35.00%
FD TECHNOLOGIES PLC 2.80% 1836 Delayed Quote.31.13%
