(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will file a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in federal court as soon as Tuesday, news site Politico reported on Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The FTC has been preparing the complaint since at least the start of this year, targeting an array of Amazon's business practices, according to the report, which said the exact details of the lawsuit were not known.

One of the final hurdles before the FTC sues Amazon is to get as many states as possible to sign on to the complaint, according to the report.

Amazon and the regulator did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

The American tech giant has been criticized for allegedly favoring its own products and disfavoring outside sellers on its platform, among other allegations. The company has denied the allegations.

FTC chairperson Lina Khan authored a Yale Law Journal article in 2017, in which she said Amazon's structure and practices posed anticompetitive concerns and has escaped antitrust scrutiny.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)