Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:28 2022-06-24 am EDT
114.31 USD   +1.66%
11:20aFactbox-U.S. companies offering abortion travel benefits
RE
10:40aEvercore ISI Adjusts Amazon.com's Price Target to $180 From $205, Reiterates Outperform Rating
MT
10:04aAnt Group-backed Zomato beefs up quick delivery game with bigger Blinkit stake
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-U.S. companies offering abortion travel benefits

06/24/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision

(Reuters) - A small but growing number of companies, including JP Morgan Chase & Co, Amazon.com and Tesla Inc, are rolling out policies to offer benefits to U.S. employees who may need to access abortion services.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

Following is a list of companies who have offered their U.S. employees reproductive healthcare benefits including abortion coverage or travel benefits for out-of-state abortions.

Company Benefit(s) Offered

JPMorgan Chase & Co The company told employees it would pay for

their travel to states that allow legal abortions,

according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Citigroup Inc The bank has started covering travel expenses for employees

who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted

restrictions in Texas and other places, becoming the first

major U.S. bank to make that commitment.

Yelp Inc The crowd-sourced review platform will extend its abortion

coverage to cover expenses for its employees and their

dependents who need to travel to another state for abortion

services.

Amazon.com The second-largest U.S. private employer told employees it

will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses yearly for

non-life threatening medical treatments, among them

elective abortions.

Levi Strauss & CO The apparel company will reimburse travel expenses for its

full- and part-time employees who need to travel to another

state for healthcare services, including abortions.

United Talent Agency The private Hollywood talent agency said it would reimburse

travel expenses related to women's reproductive health

services that are not accessible in an employee's state of

residence.

Tesla Inc Tesla's Safety Net program and health insurance includes

travel and lodging support for its employees who may need

to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their

home state, according to the company's 2021 impact report.

(https://bit.ly/3beSOOQ)

Microsoft Corp Microsoft said it would extend its abortion and gender

affirming care services for employees in the United States

to include travel expense assistance.

Starbucks Corp Starbucks said it will reimburse U.S. employees and their

dependents if they must travel more than 100 miles from

their homes to obtain an abortion.

Netflix Inc Netflix said it will offer travel reimbursement for U.S.

employees and dependents who travel for cancer treatment,

transplants, abortion and gender-affirming care through its

U.S. health plans.

Mastercard Inc Mastercard said it will fund travel and lodging for

employees seeking abortions outside their home states from

June, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo and Akash Sriram; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Anna Driver, Rosalba O'Brien, Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.87% 114.62 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
CITIGROUP INC. 3.12% 47.76 Delayed Quote.-23.25%
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. 3.17% 17.25 Delayed Quote.-33.12%
MASTERCARD, INC. 3.50% 327.62 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.39% 264.79 Delayed Quote.-23.03%
NETFLIX, INC. 4.06% 189.08 Delayed Quote.-69.84%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 2.62% 77.1173 Delayed Quote.-35.71%
TESLA, INC. 3.63% 730.35 Delayed Quote.-33.27%
YELP INC. 2.51% 29.66 Delayed Quote.-20.14%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:20aFactbox-U.S. companies offering abortion travel benefits
RE
10:40aEvercore ISI Adjusts Amazon.com's Price Target to $180 From $205, Reiterates Outperform..
MT
10:04aAnt Group-backed Zomato beefs up quick delivery game with bigger Blinkit stake
RE
09:00aRBC Cuts Price Targets on Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Pinterest, Citing Conce..
MT
07:26aAMAZON COM INC : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:00aRBC Cuts Price Target on Amazon.com to $144 From $175, Sees 'Cracks Starting to Form' i..
MT
06:51aAmazon U.S. drones taking off this year
AQ
01:12aAmazon to Hire 2,000 New Workers in Spain for 2022
MT
01:05aANALYSIS : Swiss policy pivot signals exit for big stock and bond investor
RE
06/23AMAZON COM : BETA Technologies receives new funding from The Climate Pledge Fund
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 524 B - -
Net income 2022 7 934 M - -
Net cash 2022 42 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 142x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 144 B 1 144 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 112,44 $
Average target price 176,01 $
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-34.65%1 108 502
JD.COM, INC.-11.66%93 841
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.06%22 879
COUPANG, INC.-57.59%20 797
ETSY, INC.-64.04%9 418
OCADO GROUP PLC-49.02%8 185