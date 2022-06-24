Factbox-U.S. companies offering abortion travel benefits

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

Following is a list of companies who have offered their U.S. employees reproductive healthcare benefits including abortion coverage or travel benefits for out-of-state abortions.

Company Benefit(s) Offered

JPMorgan Chase & Co The company told employees it would pay for

their travel to states that allow legal abortions,

according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Citigroup Inc The bank has started covering travel expenses for employees

who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted

restrictions in Texas and other places, becoming the first

major U.S. bank to make that commitment.

Yelp Inc The crowd-sourced review platform will extend its abortion

coverage to cover expenses for its employees and their

dependents who need to travel to another state for abortion

services.

Amazon.com The second-largest U.S. private employer told employees it

will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses yearly for

non-life threatening medical treatments, among them

elective abortions.

Levi Strauss & CO The apparel company will reimburse travel expenses for its

full- and part-time employees who need to travel to another

state for healthcare services, including abortions.

United Talent Agency The private Hollywood talent agency said it would reimburse

travel expenses related to women's reproductive health

services that are not accessible in an employee's state of

residence.

Tesla Inc Tesla's Safety Net program and health insurance includes

travel and lodging support for its employees who may need

to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their

home state, according to the company's 2021 impact report.

(https://bit.ly/3beSOOQ)

Microsoft Corp Microsoft said it would extend its abortion and gender

affirming care services for employees in the United States

to include travel expense assistance.

Starbucks Corp Starbucks said it will reimburse U.S. employees and their

dependents if they must travel more than 100 miles from

their homes to obtain an abortion.

Netflix Inc Netflix said it will offer travel reimbursement for U.S.

employees and dependents who travel for cancer treatment,

transplants, abortion and gender-affirming care through its

U.S. health plans.

Mastercard Inc Mastercard said it will fund travel and lodging for

employees seeking abortions outside their home states from

June, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo and Akash Sriram; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Anna Driver, Rosalba O'Brien, Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)