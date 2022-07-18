Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:16 2022-07-18 pm EDT
114.21 USD   +0.58%
02:10pFans, hoses and air con - heatwave-hit Britons seek relief
RE
01:14pAMAZON COM : New Amazon program grants $20,000 to up to five small businesses
PU
11:01aThe IMDboat Sets Sail for San Diego Comic-Con 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fans, hoses and air con - heatwave-hit Britons seek relief

07/18/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Heat wave reaches Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Sales of electric fans, hoses, air conditioning units and sprinklers are soaring as Britons swelter amid record temperatures, retailers said.

Britain was braced for temperatures to hit 40C (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time this week, with ministers urging the public to stay at home as the heatwave caused train services to be cancelled, one London airport to shut its runway and some schools to close.

Sainsbury's, Britain's No. 2 supermarket group which also owns the Argos general merchandise business, said sales of fans last week rose 1,876% versus the week before, while sales of air conditioning units were up 2,420% and sales of paddling pools were up 814%.

On Monday, 10 out of the top 15 most-sold items in Amazon's UK home and kitchen section were fans. Other popular items included an ice tray and "cooling gel insert" for pillows, according to Amazon.co.uk's 'best sellers' web page.

Department store group John Lewis said sales of fans and air conditioning units were up 709% year-on year.

Home improvement retailer B&Q, which is owned by Kingfisher, said sales of hoses and sprinklers had more than doubled this week compared to a typical week, while sales of hot tubs had nearly tripled.

Builders merchant Travis Perkins' Toolstation business said sales of fans jumped 641% from the week before as tradespeople struggled to stay cool.

It said sales of smart technology that controls temperatures leapt 95%, while sales of hoses had increased by 56% and sales of water cans by 21%.

"With the nation strapping in for a scorcher, it's little surprise that they are looking for ways to keep cool," said a Toolstation spokesperson.

Supermarkets have also reported soaring sales of ice cream, drinks, BBQ charcoals and suncare products.

However, analysts said that on balance, the heatwave is generally bad news for physical retailers as it is too hot to shop, adding to pressure on a sector already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

Market researcher Springboard said shopper numbers, or footfall, across all UK high streets was down 7.3% up to 1000 GMT on Monday compared to last week.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by William Maclean and Bernadette Baum)

By James Davey and Richa Naidu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.33% 114.0275 Delayed Quote.-31.89%
J SAINSBURY PLC 1.03% 215.5 Delayed Quote.-22.66%
KINGFISHER PLC 2.00% 254.4 Delayed Quote.-26.28%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 0.25% 971.4 Delayed Quote.-37.55%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:10pFans, hoses and air con - heatwave-hit Britons seek relief
RE
01:14pAMAZON COM : New Amazon program grants $20,000 to up to five small businesses
PU
11:01aThe IMDboat Sets Sail for San Diego Comic-Con 2022
BU
10:49aCEO pay gains far outpace rising wages, says U.S. union report
RE
09:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The calm before the storm?
08:06aAmazon Fresh to Launch Tesco Price-Match Campaign
MT
07:08aCEO pay gains far outpace rising wages, says new union report
RE
06:05aAmazon Fresh Launches Tesco Clubcard Price Match Scheme
DJ
05:26aAmazon takes on Britain's Tesco with price match scheme
RE
07/17Wall St Week Ahead-Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 523 B - -
Net income 2022 7 503 M - -
Net cash 2022 38 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 155x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 155 B 1 155 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 113,55 $
Average target price 173,03 $
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-31.89%1 155 304
JD.COM, INC.-14.00%92 069
COUPANG, INC.-46.22%27 846
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.1.71%24 860
ETSY, INC.-62.32%10 487
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.95%7 954