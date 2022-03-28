FedEx names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Fred Smith

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx
Corp on Monday named Raj Subramaniam as its new chief
executive officer effective June 1, succeeding Fred Smith, who
founded the company in 1973.
Smith will transition to the role of executive chairman,
overseeing sustainability, innovation, public policy and other
global issues, FedEx said.
Subramaniam joined FedEx in 1991 and is currently the
company's chief operating officer. He takes the helm as the
company faces mounting competition from historical rival United
Parcel Service and former customer Amazon.com.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Niket Nishant
in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Bernard Orr)