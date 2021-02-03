Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fighting Amazon over retail deal, India's Future says staring at insolvency, hit to bank loans

02/03/2021 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man walks inside the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - If India's Future Group cannot sell assets, $4 billion in bank loans and debentures will be at risk, pushing its retail unit into insolvency, the company said in a court filing on Wednesday against Amazon.com Inc, which wants to block the sale.

A court in New Delhi blocked Future Group's sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries on Tuesday after Amazon raised objections to the deal.

The corporate battle has embroiled sprawling businesses led by two of the world's richest men: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani.

Amazon had argued that Future breached contracts by selling retail assets to Reliance. The court sided with the U.S. firm, saying an earlier order from an arbitrator that put the Future-Reliance deal on hold was valid.

Future - which had argued the arbitrator's order was not binding - on Wednesday filed a challenge against the court's ruling, saying the company's creditors would be at "significant risk" if the Reliance deal fails.

Other than an estimated 300 billion rupees ($4.1 billion) hit to bank loans and debentures, the deal's failure would also impact livelihoods of 50,000 employees and 6,000 small- and medium-sized vendors, it said.

"It is inevitable that FRL (Future Retail) will go into liquidation ... The magnitude of damage that may be caused to the public at large is unimaginable," Future said the court filing, seen by Reuters.

The appeal is set to be heard on Thursday before a bigger two-judge bench in New Delhi.

Future, India's second-largest retailer with more than 1,700 stores, and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Future Retail dropped 5% in early trading on Wednesday. Reliance Industries fell as much as 1.2%, but recovered later.

The Delhi court on Tuesday asked Indian authorities to maintain status quo on the transaction, effectively putting the Future-Reliance deal on hold.

Indian stock exchanges and the country's antitrust watchdog had already cleared the deal, though it was awaiting approval from a law tribunal.

Future in its appeal said Tuesday's Delhi court order "rendered stillborn" the approvals.

"The sole and sheer intent" of Amazon was to prevent Reliance - which is also venturing into e-commerce - from acquiring Future's assets, the Indian firm argued in the filing.

Amazon, which had its sights set on ultimately owning part of Future's retail assets itself, has argued a 2019 deal it had with a unit of Future contained clauses prohibiting the Indian group from selling them to anyone on a "restricted persons" list, including Reliance.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Stephen Coates and Gerry Doyle)

By Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.11% 3380 Delayed Quote.3.78%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 4.31% 12.34 End-of-day quote.7.30%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -4.96% 77.6 Delayed Quote.3.75%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.35% 1936.25 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:41aFighting Amazon over retail deal, India's Future says staring at insolvency, ..
RE
01:20aJapanese shares end higher as robust earnings lift sentiment
RE
01:05aStocks rise as global economic picture improves
RE
01:03aIndian shares hit record highs after services sector improves in January
RE
12:15aFighting Amazon over retail deal, India's Future says staring at insolvency, ..
RE
02/02Japanese shares rise on earnings optimism, Wall Street boost
RE
02/02AMAZON COM : Bezos to step down from CEO role in third quarter
RE
02/02FACTBOX : What next for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos?
RE
02/02Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO; Andy Jassy to Take Over -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/02AMAZON COM : How Jeff Bezos Has Run Amazon, From Meetings to Managing
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 17 818 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 97,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 696 B 1 696 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 3 858,42 $
Last Close Price 3 380,00 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.78%1 695 919
JD.COM, INC.3.83%141 457
WAYFAIR INC.26.12%28 929
ETSY, INC.14.54%25 694
MONOTARO CO., LTD.5.14%12 784
ZOZO, INC.36.13%9 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ