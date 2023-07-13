Prime Day 2023 was also the biggest Prime Day event ever for independent sellers, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon's retail business

NASDAQ: AMZN—Today, Amazon announced the first day of Prime Day, July 11, was the single largest sales day in company history. Over the course of the two-day shopping event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide and saved more than $2.5 billion on millions of deals across the Amazon store, helping make it the biggest Prime Day event ever.

“The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon’s history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores. “Prime is an incredible value, and we’re proud to offer additional value for members through exclusive deals events like Prime Day. Thank you to our Prime members for continuing to shop in our store, and to our employees and independent sellers around the world who delivered for customers this Prime Day.”

Wide Selection across Millions of Deals

This year, Amazon offered more deals than any past Prime Day event, with Home, Fashion, and Beauty among the top-selling deal categories, and Fire TV Stick, LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods, and Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner among the top-selling deals.

Amazon’s wide selection is made possible through independent sellers – most of which are small and medium-sized businesses – and this Prime Day was the largest ever for independent sellers in Amazon’s store. Amazon offered more Prime Day deals on small business products than ever before, and this year, small businesses Caraway, True Classic, and TUSHY increased their average daily sales in Amazon’s store by over 18x during the first day of the Prime Day event when compared to 2023 leading up to Prime Day.

Prime members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote, which was the best-selling product across all of Amazon worldwide.

Prime Members Save More

Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event, saving more than $2.5 billion across millions of deals and getting exclusive access to the lowest prices on Amazon so far this year on select products from a variety of brands like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun.

Prime is many memberships rolled into one from exclusive savings events throughout the year to free delivery, quality entertainment from Prime Video and Amazon Music, and convenient shopping.

Prime Members Shop More Deals Beyond Amazon using Buy with Prime

This Prime Day, members shopped deals beyond the Amazon store using Buy with Prime, a new Prime member perk that offers U.S.-based members the benefits they love and trust when shopping directly from participating brands’ websites. To help drive awareness for these deals, Buy with Prime invited a range of small, medium, and larger merchants to participate in promotional activities in connection with Prime Day deals on their own sites. These deals were featured across Amazon channels, including placement in premium on-site banners on the Amazon store, influencer content, and digital awareness campaigns. Merchants who participated in Prime Day activities, in aggregate, experienced a 10x increase in daily Buy with Prime orders and saw an 8x increase in daily revenue from those orders during the Prime Day event period versus the month before we announced Prime Day.

