Four state attorneys general back Trump on social media regulation push

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Four Republican state
attorneys general led by Texas backed President Donald Trump's
push to narrow the ability of social media companies to remove
objectionable content and require new transparency rules.
Texas, Louisiana, Indiana and Missouri's state attorneys
general said in joint comments made public on Thursday that new
rules are needed. They argue social media platforms cannot be
truly free "unless the participants understand the rules of the
forum, and competition is able to provide alternatives when
speech restrictions go too far."
The attorneys general added that the "examples are legion of
online platforms downplaying, editing, or even suppressing
political speech that bears no relationship to the traditionally
regulated categories of speech."
On Wednesday, a group representing major internet companies
including Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and
Alphabet Inc's Google urged the Federal Communications
Commission to reject a petition filed by the Trump
administration, saying it was "misguided, lacks grounding in
law, and poses serious public policy concerns."
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai dismissed calls from the two Democrats
on the agency's five-member commission to reject the petition
without public comment. He has declined to comment on the
petition's merits.
The Republican president directed the Commerce Department to
file the petition after Twitter Inc in May warned
readers to fact-check his posts about unsubstantiated claims of
fraud in mail-in voting.
The Republican attorneys general cited Twitter's decision to
flag earlier Trump's tweet.
"Twitter claimed the tweet was supported by 'no evidence'
despite the fact that many experts — including signatories to
this letter — can validate that claim," they wrote.
Twitter on Thursday flagged two more tweets from Trump for
violating its rules on civic and election integrity by urging
voters to cast ballots twice, via mail and in person.
Also on Thursday, Facebook said it would stop accepting new
political ads in the week before U.S. elections on Nov. 3 in a
series of moves it billed as its final plan for reducing risks
of misinformation and election interference.
The petition asks the FCC to limit protections for social
media companies under Section 230, a provision of the 1996
Communications Decency Act that shields social media companies
from liability for content posted by their users and allows them
to remove lawful but objectionable posts.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)