France's CGT union calls for Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - One of France's top labour unions,
CGT, called for Amazon workers in the country to go on strike to
coincide with Black Friday discount shopping sales, joining
labour protests against the company planned in other European
countries.
"Today's call for a strike has absolutely no impact on the
activity," a spokesperson for Amazon France said, adding that
deliveries to customers were carried out as usual.
The Amazon employees on strike represented 0.1% of the
staff, which amounts to 26,500 in total, including of 14,500
permanent workers.
German union Verdi on Wednesday called on employees to
strike at three different Amazon locations in Germany.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, writing by Silvia Aloisi;
Editing by Richard Lough and Edmund Blair)