  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amazon.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
122.42 USD   -1.77%
02:57aFrance's Eutelsat in talks over possible merger with UK satellite operator OneWeb
RE
02:24aTAKE FIVE : It's a Fed hot summer
RE
01:55aTech giants to self-regulate in reducing harmful content in New Zealand
RE
France's Eutelsat in talks over possible merger with UK satellite operator OneWeb

07/25/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Illustration shows OneWeb logo and satellite model

PARIS (Reuters) - French satellite company Eutelsat said it was in talks with British rival OneWeb over a possible merger deal, which would help both companies challenge the likes of Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon.com's Project Kuiper.

"Following recent market rumors, Eutelsat Communications confirms that it has engaged in discussions with its co-shareholders in OneWeb regarding a potential all-share combination to create a global leader in connectivity with complementary GEO/LEO activities," said Eutelsat on Monday.

"Under the terms of the transaction being discussed, Eutelsat and OneWeb shareholders would each hold 50% of the combined group's shares," added Eutelsat.

The transaction would strengthen the position of both companies in the race to build a constellation of low-orbit satellites, challenging SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon.com Inc's Project Kuiper.

The tie-up is also politically sensitive, as it would bring Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, France, China and Britain together as shareholders of the combined entity.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.77% 122.42 Delayed Quote.-26.57%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS -8.53% 9.56 Real-time Quote.-2.84%
TESLA, INC. 0.20% 816.73 Delayed Quote.-22.72%
