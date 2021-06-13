Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/11 04:00:00 pm
3346.83 USD   -0.08%
05:44aFrance's OVHcloud about to announce IPO plan - source
RE
02:38aJEFF BEZOS : Space ride with Jeff Bezos auctioned for $28mln
RE
06/12Correction to the Bezos Space Auction Article Saturday
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's OVHcloud about to announce IPO plan - source

06/13/2021 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud is about to set out its plan to list the company's shares on Euronext's Paris stock exchange, a source close to the matter said, confirming an earlier report by weekly JDD.

The announcement will include a timetable for the initial public offering (IPO), which would be one of France's biggest this year and could value the company at several billion euros, according to several analysts, the source said.

JDD reported that OVHcloud would make the announcement on Monday.

Founded by Octave Klaba in 1999, OVHcloud competes mostly with U.S. firms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud, which dominate the market.

Based in Roubaix near Belgium, OVHcloud employs 2,450 people and has 32 data centres worldwide. It generated 600 million euros ($726 million) in sales in 2019.

In March, a fire destroyed one of OVHcloud's four data centres in Strasbourg, in eastern France, disrupting millions of websites, knocking out government agencies' portals, banks, shops, news websites and a chunk of the .FR web space, according to internet monitors.

The incident occurred shortly after OVHcloud announced plans for a potential initial public offering of its shares. ($1 = 0.8260 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.20% 2430.2 Delayed Quote.38.66%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.08% 3346.83 Delayed Quote.2.76%
EURONEXT N.V. 0.28% 88.45 Real-time Quote.7.47%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.25% 257.89 Delayed Quote.15.66%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:44aFrance's OVHcloud about to announce IPO plan - source
RE
02:38aJEFF BEZOS : Space ride with Jeff Bezos auctioned for $28mln
RE
06/12Correction to the Bezos Space Auction Article Saturday
DJ
06/12Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue O..
DJ
06/12Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue O..
DJ
06/12Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue O..
DJ
06/12Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue O..
DJ
06/12Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue O..
DJ
06/12JEFF BEZOS : Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos
RE
06/12Bid of $28 million wins auction for seat on blue origin spaceship ride with b..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 711 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 688 B 1 688 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Last Close Price 3 346,83 $
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.76%1 687 886
JD.COM, INC.-19.01%110 128
WAYFAIR INC.43.14%33 679
ETSY, INC.-6.80%21 076
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.17%16 098
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.90%11 653