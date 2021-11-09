Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French retailer Carrefour steps up digital push

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French retailer Carrefour on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket group Carrefour on Tuesday pledged to spend 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) between 2022 and 2026 to step up digital commerce expansion, a key pillar of the new strategy plan its boss Alexandre Bompard is working on.

Europe's largest food retailer said this would represent a 50% increase from similar investments in recent years of some 600 million euros per year.

As a result, Carrefour is raising its total annual investment target to around 1.7 billion euros, at the higher end of a 1.5-1.7 billion euros range communicated in early 2021.

Acceleration of e-commerce, the ramp-up of data and retail media, digitalisation of financial services will be among the main drivers of its online push as Europe's largest food retailer looks to retain an edge over Amazon on the groceries front and accelerate its turnaround.

Carrefour made the announcement in a statement released ahead of its Digital Day with investors.

Chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard, at the helm since July 2017, was renewed in May for another three-year term.

He faces the challenge of conducting the second leg of Carrefour's turnaround without the extra financial resources that would have been provided by two failed tie-ups this year -- one with Canada's Couche-Tard and one with France's Auchan.

Bompard is widely expected to unveil his new strategic plan early next year.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.85% 3488.98 Delayed Quote.8.05%
CARREFOUR -0.49% 15.355 Real-time Quote.9.44%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:03aFrench retailer Carrefour steps up digital push
RE
11/08Indian agency seeks documents from Future on disputed Amazon deal
RE
11/08EU Commission to be sole enforcer of tech rules, EU countries agree
RE
11/08PAYPAL IN PACT WITH AMAZON TO LET US : Bloomberg
MT
11/08Allegiant Travel Selects Amazon Web Services as Cloud Provider
MT
11/08Tesla short sellers get small reprieve in rough year
RE
11/08Amazon Web Services Plans Second Infrastructure Region in Canada
MT
11/08Amazon Web Services to Open Second Infrastructure Region in Canada
DJ
11/08AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Canada
BU
11/08AMD lands Meta as customer and takes on Nvidia, sending shares up 11%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 011 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 85,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 769 B 1 769 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 3 488,98 $
Average target price 4 103,55 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.8.05%1 769 428
JD.COM, INC.-11.87%120 401
ETSY, INC.46.21%32 978
WAYFAIR INC.9.04%25 741
ALLEGRO.EU SA-43.69%12 688
MOMO.COM INC.248.13%10 935