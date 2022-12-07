Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
88.25 USD   -3.03%
06:33aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower Premarket; Tilray Brands Poised to Decline, MongoDB to Surge
MT
06:30aFrench watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties
RE
12/06Amazon Avoids Formal Charges, Fine In Final Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-competitive Practices
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties

12/07/2022 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Amazon is seen on a company's logistics centre

PARIS (Reuters) - A French watchdog has ordered U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com to pay 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million) in penalties for failing to modify contractual provisions related to third-party sellers by the deadline it set, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

France's DGCCRF consumer fraud watchdog said in a statement Amazon had been ordered to make the changes, aimed at correcting imbalances in contractual terms between Amazon's online marketplace and third-party sellers, by March 22.

Amazon had complied with DGCCRF's orders a month later, on April 28, the watchdog said, which led to penalties equivalent to 90,000 euros per day of delay.

The DGCCRF's orders followed an investigation by the agency, placed under the authority of France's finance ministry, and led to the conclusion that Amazon didn't abide by the so called "platform-to-business" rules adopted by the European Union in 2019.

Amazon said it would appeal against DGCCRF's penalties.

"The DGCCRF has acknowledged that the changes we implemented in April are consistent with its injunction," Amazon said in a written statement.

"However, we continue to disagree with the DGCCRF on its findings, decisions and related penalty, and are challenging each of them in court."

($1 = 0.9527 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:33aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower Premarket; Tilray Brands Poi..
MT
06:30aFrench watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties
RE
12/06Amazon Avoids Formal Charges, Fine In Final Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-competiti..
MT
12/06Stocks end lower as S&P posts 4th straight decline
RE
12/06Communications Services Down Sharply on Streaming Concerns -- Communications Services R..
DJ
12/06Stocks slide, dollar up as market eye central bank rate policies
RE
12/06S&P posts 4th straight decline as recession talk weighs on Wall Street
RE
12/06Wall Street slumps on further recession talk, S&P posts 4th decline
RE
12/06Factbox-Corporate America lays off thousands as recession worries mount
RE
12/06AMC Networks CEO exits after brief stint; plans 20% U.S. job cuts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -825 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 052x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 900 B 900 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 88,25 $
Average target price 142,41 $
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-47.07%900 296
JD.COM, INC.-13.87%94 478
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.33.85%33 840
COUPANG, INC.-39.04%31 865
ETSY, INC.-38.33%16 969
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED31.87%14 820