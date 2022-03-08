Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Future Enterprises gets court nod for stake sale in Generali insurance venture

03/08/2022 | 12:21am EST
People move past a Future Retail's closed Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - An Indian court has cleared the path for Future Enterprises' stake sale in its general insurance joint venture with Italy's Generali, an exchange filing showed on Monday.

A Mumbai city court late last month put on hold Future's planned sale of its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company to Generali for 12.52 billion rupees ($162.82 million), after a legal challenge from some bondholders of Future companies that had defaulted.

IDBI Trusteeship, the group representing the bondholders, said that they had rights mandating Future Enterprises not to dilute its Future Generali stake, according to a source.

But after an appeal from Future Enterprises, the high court on Monday set aside the city court's order, the company said in the filing.

Future, Generali and IDBI Trusteeship did not respond to requests for comment.

Apart from the Generali joint venture, Future Enterprises holds Future Group's investments in textile manufacturing, supply chain and logistics.

The latest order comes as a relief to the Future Group, which is in dire need of funds to pay off a mountain of debt. It has been fighting a legal battle with Amazon.com Inc, which has objected to the sale of its retail assets to rival Reliance Industries.

($1 = 76.8950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -5.62% 2749.06 Delayed Quote.-17.55%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -2.25% 15.865 Delayed Quote.-12.88%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -8.22% 9.05 End-of-day quote.-6.70%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.69% 2224.3 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 856 M - -
Net cash 2022 71 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 399 B 1 399 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 2 749,06 $
Average target price 4 128,87 $
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-17.55%1 482 172
JD.COM, INC.-13.63%98 179
COUPANG, INC.-28.18%37 044
ETSY, INC.-37.20%19 254
WAYFAIR INC.-33.55%13 116
MONOTARO CO., LTD.8.49%9 741