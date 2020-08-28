Log in
AMAZON.COM, INC.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Future Enterprises to seal Reliance Retail deal on Saturday - ET

08/28/2020

India's Future Enterprises Ltd is all set to finalise the sale of the group's retail business to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm on Saturday, The Economic Times said.

The deal, reportedly in the works for months now, has been valued at about 290-300 billion rupees ($3.92-$4.06 billion), according to various media reports. Citing two sources familiar with the matter, The Economic Times said on Friday that Reliance will take on Future Group's debt and liabilities and pick up a minority stake in its consumer arm.

Owned by India's "father of modern retailing", Kishore Biyani, Future Group is home to supermarket chain Big Bazaar, upmarket food stores Foodhall, and bargain clothing chain Brand Factory.

The Group will merge five listed units across grocery, apparel, supply chain and the consumer business into Future Enterprises, which will then hive off all retail assets and sell them to Reliance as a single unit, the report https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/services/retail/future-enterprises-board-meets-tomorrow-to-seal-reliance-retail-deal/articleshow/77795638.cms?utm_source=ETTopNews&utm_medium=HP&utm_campaign=TN&utm_content=23 said.

Future Group and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

Future Enterprises had said earlier this week it would meet on Saturday to consider proposals to raise funds through an issue of bonds.

Led by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has been diversifying its business and ramping up a retail presence. It launched an online grocery service JioMart in May, a move rivalling Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc Ltd's Flipkart in India, a key growth market for e-commerce.

The company is also in talks to buy online furniture company Urban Ladder and milk delivery startup Milkbasket to strengthen its e-commerce business, The Times of India had said earlier this month.

Shares in Future Enterprises Ltd jumped 5% and hit an upper price limit.

($1 = 73.8940 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.22% 3400 Delayed Quote.84.00%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 19.76 End-of-day quote.2.12%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 12.77 End-of-day quote.-23.94%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 33.45 End-of-day quote.1.37%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 4.90% 19.25 End-of-day quote.-11.49%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 96.775 End-of-day quote.-20.25%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.25% 2110.6 End-of-day quote.39.40%
WALMART INC. 4.54% 136.63 Delayed Quote.14.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 937 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 109x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 703 B 1 703 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.84.00%1 703 025
JD.COM, INC.125.09%125 433
WAYFAIR INC.266.59%32 248
ETSY, INC.176.23%15 144
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL76.95%10 416
MONOTARO CO., LTD.46.60%9 948
