MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 02/26 08:16:18 pm
3099.8150 USD   +1.40%
02:14pG20 promises no let-up in stimulus, sees tax deal by summer
RE
12:41pStocks try to recover from bond whiplash, dollar gains
RE
12:34pNasdaq gains ground as tech stocks recover some losses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

G20 promises no let-up in stimulus, sees tax deal by summer

02/26/2021 | 02:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing face masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing

ROME/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The world's financial leaders agreed on Friday to maintain expansionary policies to help economies survive the effects of COVID-19, and committed to a more multilateral approach to the twin coronavirus and economic crises.

The Italian presidency of the G20 group of the world's top economies said the gathering of finance chiefs had pledged to work more closely to accelerate a still fragile and uneven recovery.

"We agreed that any premature withdrawal of fiscal and monetary support should be avoided," Daniele Franco, Italy's finance minister, told a news conference after the videolinked meeting held by the G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

The United States is readying $1.9 trillion in fiscal stimulus and the European Union has already put together more than 3 trillion euros ($3.63 trillion) to keep its economies through lockdowns.

But despite the large sums, problems with the global rollout of vaccines and the emergence of new coronavirus variants mean the future path of the recovery remains uncertain.

The G20 is "committed to scaling up international coordination to tackle current global challenges by adopting a stronger multilateral approach and focusing on a set of core priorities," the Italian presidency said in a statement.

The meeting was the first since Joe Biden - who pledged to rebuild U.S. cooperation in international bodies - U.S. president, and significant progress appeared to have been made on the thorny issue of taxation of multinational companies, particularly web giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the G20 Washington had dropped the Trump administration's proposal to let some companies opt out of new global digital tax rules, raising hopes for an agreement by summer.

"GIANT STEP FORWARD"

The move was hailed as a major breakthrough by Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

Scholz said Yellen told the G20 officials that Washington also planned to reform U.S. minimum tax regulations in line with an OECD proposal for a global effective minimum tax.

"This is a giant step forward," Scholz said.

Italy's Franco said the new U.S. stance should pave the way to an overarching deal on taxation of multinationals at a G20 meeting of finance chiefs in Venice in July.

The G20 also discussed how to help the world's poorest countries, whose economies are being disproportionately hit by the crisis.

On this front there was broad support for boosting the capital of the International Monetary Fund to help it provide more loans, but no concrete numbers were proposed.

To give itself more firepower, the Fund proposed last year to increase its war chest by $500 billion in the IMF's own currency called the Special Drawing Rights (SDR), but the idea was blocked by Trump.

"There was no discussion on specific amounts of SDRs," Franco said, adding that the issue would be looked at again on the basis of a proposal prepared by the IMF for April.

While the IMF sees the U.S. economy returning to pre-crisis levels at the end of this year, it may take Europe until the middle of 2022 to reach that point.

The recovery is fragile elsewhere too. Factory activity in China grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, and in Japan fourth quarter growth slowed from the previous quarter.

Some countries had expressed hopes the G20 may extend a suspension of debt servicing costs for the poorest countries beyond June, but no decision was taken.

The issue will be discussed at the next meeting, Franco said.

(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington Michael Nienaber in Berlin and Crispian Balmer in Rome; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Gavin Jones and Jan Strupczewski


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.60% 2030.64 Delayed Quote.15.02%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.60% 3077.4504 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
FACEBOOK INC 2.95% 262.24 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 539 B 1 539 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 056,54 $
Last Close Price 3 057,16 $
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.99%1 539 478
JD.COM, INC.4.16%144 697
WAYFAIR INC.22.58%26 545
ETSY, INC.11.06%24 913
MONOTARO CO., LTD.16.57%14 870
ZOZO, INC.30.64%9 987
