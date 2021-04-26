GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

(Adds latest numbers)
* S&P, Nasdaq rise; Dow Jones Industrial Average flat
* Focus turns to Fed meeting, U.S. GDP numbers
* Traders awaiting major tech earnings
* Oil futures settle lower
* Gold futures settle 0.1% higher
* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Global stock markets
made moderate gains on Monday as increasing confidence about the
rapid recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic offset
concerns about the speed of the market's rally.
The start to the week was quiet as investors refrained from
taking on large positions before a two-day meeting of the
Federal Reserve that will begin on Tuesday and the impending
release of U.S. quarterly gross domestic product data.
Traders were also keeping their powder dry ahead of a
mammoth earnings week in the United States with tech giants
Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and Amazon
all set to report.
"Right now we're kind of waiting," said Dennis Dick, a
trader at Bright Trading LLC. "We look pretty healthy but all it
takes is a couple of disappointing reports and that can change
in a hurry."
Investors have been ebullient in recent weeks, with Wall
Street hitting another intraday record high on Friday and
European shares not far off their own record highs.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.43%.
Trading was mixed on Wall Street in afternoon trading. The
Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.76 points, or 0.06%,
to 34,023.73, the S&P 500 gained 11.98 points, or 0.29%,
to 4,192.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 124.89
points, or 0.89%, to 14,141.70.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.3% higher
after its first weekly loss in eight last week.
Asian shares rallied. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan closed 0.66% higher, while
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.36%.
Stocks and most other risk assets have ridden a massive
rally. The MSCI world index has registered only three down
months in the past 12 and is up nearly 5% this month and 9% for
the year as investors bet on a rapid post-pandemic economic
rebound turbocharged by vast government and central bank
stimulus.
Analysts, however, say stocks look a little over-valued and
that the rally will run into hurdles after setting such a
lightning pace and with so much of the economic recovery and
fiscal stimulus splurge already priced in.
"The real crux of the issue is, 'What's in the price?' The
year-to-date rally has increasingly eliminated upside to our
targets," noted Andrew Sheets, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.
"Across four major global equity markets (the U.S., Europe,
Japan and emerging markets), only Japan is currently below our
end-2021 strategy forecast."
BOLSTER CONFIDENCE
Still, recent data pointing to a solid global economic
recovery has bolstered confidence and limited any investor
nervousness, as have strong corporate earnings and the continued
rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in developed economies.
Early April manufacturing activity indicators last week
pointed to a robust start to the second quarter, with data
hitting record highs in the United States and signaling an end
to Europe's double-dip recession.
First-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data due later
this week is likely to show activity returned to pre-pandemic
levels, analysts said.
Most observers expect the Fed will stick to its pledge to
keep stimulus flowing until the economy has recovered
sufficiently and downplay the threat of rising inflation - any
suggestion otherwise could hit market confidence sharply.
"The equity market is happy that the Federal Reserve is
likely to continue with no new guidance on eventual tightening
of policy as it wants to react to outcomes rather than
anticipating them and believes that any inflationary rise in
coming months will prove transitory," said Steen Jakobsen, chief
investment officer at Saxo Bank.
In currencies, the dollar, which had benefited from rising
Treasury yields the past few months, fell 0.065%, with the euro
down 0.09% to $1.2088.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP rose 10.5% on reports that JPMorgan Chase
is planning to offer a managed bitcoin fund.
The cryptocurrency had slumped almost a fifth from its
all-time high hit earlier this month.
Government bond yields rose as investors dumped safer
assets.
Yields on U.S. Treasury benchmark 10-year notes
last fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.5702%, from 1.567% late on
Friday.
In commodities, U.S. crude futures settled at $61/91
per barrel, down 0.37%. Brent futures settled at $65.65
per barrel, down 0.70%.
Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,779.97 an ounce. U.S. gold
futures settled 0.1% higher at $1,780.10 an ounce.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Ed
Osmond, Will Dunham, Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)