German antitrust watchdog launches investigation into Apple

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust watchdog
said on Monday it had launched an investigation into whether
Apple was exploiting its market dominance, following
similar proceedings into U.S. tech rivals Facebook,
Amazon and Google.
Based on new competition law rules specifically intended for
large digital companies, Germany's Federal Cartel Office (FCO)
said it would assess whether Apple has a "paramount significance
across markets" in a first step.
"Based on this first proceeding, the (FCO) intends to assess
in more detail specific practices of Apple in a possible further
proceeding. In this regard, the authority has received various
complaints relating to potentially anti-competitive practices."
The FCO said one complaint came from an association in the
advertising and media industry and was aimed at Apple
restricting user tracking with the introduction of its iOS 14.5
operating system.
An Apple spokesperson said: "We look forward to discussing
our approach with the FCO and having an open dialogue about any
of their concerns."
